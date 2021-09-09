Bespin Global : Named in 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services

Bespin Global (http://bespinglobal.com, CEO HanJoo Lee), one of the leading Cloud Delivery Platform companies, has been recognized as a Niche Player in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services.

Bespin Global is a Cloud Delivery Platform (CDP) company with overall Cloud services on migration, deployment, operation, management, DevOps, Big Data and more for Cloud environment, and provides Cloud digital transformation services to over 3,000 customers worldwide. Its Multi-Cloud Management Automation Platform, OpsNow, provides business innovation to customers through various solutions such as FinOps, SecOps, GameOps, AlertNow by promptly providing optimized services.

In the previous year, Bespin Global was positioned as a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide. (This report has now retired and does not reflect the latest market positioning)

This Magic quadrant is the new one. According to Gartner, “This Magic Quadrant offers a view of providers more specifically focused on public cloud transformation.” This Magic Quadrant research evaluated 16 providers with the focus on cloud-native solutions associated with managed and professional services for the public cloud.

Click here to download the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services report.

“Bespin Global believes it is proven by the global research organization that Bespin Global not only has the competency on Cloud but also is a leading company for IT transformation,” said HanJoo Lee, CEO of Bespin Global. “Based on Cloud, we will continue to develop our technologies and services to help the digital transformation fit for each customer.”

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Mark Ray et al., 2 August 2021

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services, Worldwide, Craig Lowery et al., 4 May 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bespin Global

We are the first East Asian company with the highest level of partnership with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud. As the first MSP to obtain ISO 27001, 27017, 27018, 27701 Certification, we secured our business continuity for customers and proved its stability and reliability on assets. Bespin Global, as a rapidly growing company, employs more than 850 professionals, and serves more than 3,000 customers as of now.

