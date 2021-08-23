Bespoke Partners : Promotes Katelyn Quaresma to Partner

Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services, announced today that Katelyn Quaresma has been promoted to Partner at the firm.

Most recently serving as Vice President, Katelyn has been pivotal to driving Bespoke Partners’ rapid growth and advancing its industry-leading executive recruiting process for private equity-backed software companies. She leads Bespoke’s CFO practice and has successfully placed executives for Thoma Bravo, Clearlake Capital, TA Associates and other top private equity firms.

“Katelyn has established herself as an exceptional leader throughout her time at Bespoke,” said CEO Kristie Nova. “Not only has she been an outstanding team player and a true champion of our values and culture, but she has also been instrumental in Bespoke’s growth as we have transitioned into a full-service human capital advisory firm.”

Katelyn joined Bespoke as Principal in 2015 and rapidly advanced within the firm. In 2019, she led the buildout of the company’s presence in Austin, TX. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University-Long Beach and received her juris doctor from the Thomas Jefferson School of Law, graduating magna cum laude.

“Our dedicated practice for identifying and recruiting high-impact finance leaders has excelled under Katelyn’s leadership,” said Bespoke President Eric Walczykowski. “Her ability to solve complex challenges sets her apart in the industry, and Katelyn is a trusted confidant to some of the best investors in the marketplace.”

Katelyn has been a key contributor to the evolution of the company’s unique Search 2.0™ process. A data-driven approach to executive recruiting, Search 2.0 features:

Advanced Scorecarding – tailoring a search to specific company needs and its value creation plan for achieving the investment thesis.

Deep Validation™ – the industry’s most in-depth backchannel reference checking to yield unparalleled insight into a candidate’s background and skills.

FIT Profile™ – a holistic view of a candidate’s potential for success in the company, team and role.

About Bespoke Partners

Bespoke Partners is a retained executive search and leadership advisory firm dedicated to partnering with leading private equity firms, including Thoma Bravo, Francisco Partners, Clearlake Capital, WCAS, GI Partners, Apax Partners, CVC Capital Partners, and TA Associates, to recruit software talent and assess and evaluate teams at every stage of the investment lifecycle, from growth equity to buyout. Bespoke Partners’ search expertise includes all C-Level searches, as well as Board of Directors and internal private equity Operating Partner searches. Bespoke’s leadership advisory expertise includes organizational due diligence as well as executive assessment, onboarding and coaching. Bespoke Partners has offices in San Diego and Austin. For more information, please visit: www.bespokepartners.com.

