Besra Gold Inc: Adjournment of Noteholder Meeting to Monday November 23, 2020 at 2:00pm ET

Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2020) - Besra Gold Inc. ("Besra" or the "Company"), announced today that the Extraordinary Meeting ("Meeting") of holders of 3% unsecured convertible redeemable notes ("Notes") of the Company scheduled for 2pm EST on November 16, 2020 has been adjourned to Monday November 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. EST. The purpose of the Meeting was to present a Noteholder Resolution for an approval of a reorganization of the Company and amendment to the terms of the notes as outlined in the Management Information Circular dated October 16, 2020, and in the Supplement to the Management Information Circular, dated November 10, 2020, filed on SEDAR.

The Company will hold the adjourned Meeting in a virtual only format via live webcast online. Details regarding participation at the Meeting are set out in the Management Information Circular and in the Supplement to the Management Information Circular.

Online and telephone voting has now been reopened for registered noteholders.

How to Vote:

ahead of time , to be lodged prior to 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 20, 2020 direct online at www.investorvote.com (enter the 15-digit control number provided on your form of proxy to vote) or by phone via the online proxy (call 1-866-732-8683 toll-free in North America and enter the 15-digit control number printed on their form of proxy. Follow the interactive voice recording instructions to vote), or a pdf scan of a new proxy dated after their old proxy sent to the Company

, to be lodged prior to 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 20, 2020 vote at the virtual meeting on November 23, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

Registered Noteholders have been sent a form of proxy containing a 15-digit control number, which will be required to vote online at the virtual Meeting, by internet, or by telephone. Any Registered Noteholder who wishes to vote and has not received their form of proxy should contact the Company.

For further information: John Seton, Chief Executive Officer, E: john@besra.com, Meghan Lewis, Head of Corporate Development, E: meghan.lewis@besra.com

Besra: www.besra.com

Besra is a company focused on the exploration, and development and of the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "Forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning our plans at our producing mines and exploration projects, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, failure to establish estimated resources or to convert resources to mineable reserves; the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in national and local government legislation or regulations regarding environmental factors, royalties, taxation or foreign investment; political or economic instability; terrorism; inflation; changes in currency exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; shortage of personnel with the requisite knowledge and skills to design and execute exploration and development programs; difficulties in arranging contracts for drilling and other exploration and development services; dependency on equity market financings to fund programs and maintain and develop mineral properties; and risks associated with title to resource properties due to the difficulties of determining the validity of certain claims and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in each management's discussion and analysis released by the Company. In addition, forward-looking information is based on various assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management; the assumed long-term price of gold; the availability of permits and surface rights; access to financing, equipment and labour and that the political environment in the jurisdictions within which the Company operates will continue to support the development of environmentally safe mining projects. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

