Besra Gold Inc: Announces Adjournment of Noteholder Meeting to Friday February 26th, 2021 at 2:00pm ET

02/21/2021 | 05:30pm EST
Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2021) - Besra Gold Inc. ("Besra" or the "Company"), announced today that the special meeting ("Meeting") of holders of 3% unsecured convertible redeemable notes ("Notes") of the Company held at 2pm ET on February 19, 2021 was adjourned in accordance with the terms of the Notes, due to a lack of a quorum until Friday February 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET. The purpose of the Meeting is to present a Noteholder Extension Resolution regarding approval of extending the deadlines for completing a reorganization of the Company and recognized stock exchange listing and maturity date of the Notes and amendment to the terms of the Notes, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular dated January 19, 2021, filed on SEDAR.

The Company will hold the adjourned Meeting in a virtual only format via live webcast online. Details regarding participation at the Meeting are set out in the Management Information Circular.

Online and telephone voting has now been reopened for registered noteholders.

How to Vote:

  • ahead of time, to be lodged prior to 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on February 25, 2021
    • direct online at www.investorvote.com (enter the 15-digit control number provided on your form of proxy to vote) or
    • by phone via the online proxy (call 1-866-732-8683 toll-free in North America and enter the 15-digit control number printed on their form of proxy. Follow the interactive voice recording instructions to vote), or
    • a pdf scan of a new proxy dated after their old proxy sent to the Company
  • vote at the virtual meeting on February 26, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

Registered Noteholders have been sent a form of proxy containing a 15-digit control number, which will be required to vote online at the virtual Meeting, by internet, or by telephone. Any Registered Noteholder who wishes to vote and has not received their form of proxy should contact the Company.

For further information: John Seton, Chief Executive Officer, E: john@besra.com, Meghan Lewis, Head, Corporate Development, E: meghan.lewis@besra.com

Besra: www.besra.com

James W. Hamilton
Investor Relations Services
Phone: +1-416-471-4494
Email: jim@besra.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75028


© Newsfilecorp 2021
