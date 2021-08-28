Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Besra Gold Inc: Announces Extension of the Closing Date of Offer

08/28/2021 | 10:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2021) - Besra Gold Inc. ("Besra" or the "Company"), lodged with the Australian Securities and Investment Commission a Replacement Prospectus for the offer (Offer) of between 50,000,000 and 62,500,000 CHESS Depositary Interests (CDI) over equivalent common shares in the Company at an issue price of $0.20 per CDI to raise between A$10,000,000 and A$12,500,000 (Replacement Prospectus). The Replacement Prospectus also contained an ancillary offer to unsecured noteholders of the Company.

The Replacement Prospectus provided that the Offer would close at 7:00pm AEST on 26 August 2021.

The Company has now extended the Closing Date of Offer from 7:00pm AEST on 26 August 2021 until 7:00pm AEST on 16 September 20211.

For Further Information
James W. Hamilton
Investor Relations Service
Ph: +1-416-471-4494
jim@besra.com

1 This Closing Date remains subject to the conditions stipulated for the Indicative Timetable as specified in the Replacement Prospectus

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/94783


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:04aANVS CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Annovis Bio, Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
BU
11:02aEQUIFAX : Automated Verifications Can Help Expedite Emergency Rental Assistance
PU
11:01aITERUM THERAPEUTICS : ROSEN, A TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Iterum Therapeutics plc Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - ITRM
PR
10:52a“Turkey is one of the top 10 investor countries in Montenegro”
PU
10:48aMODERNA : Contaminants found in Moderna vaccine not belonging to suspended lots
AQ
10:42aHOME DEPOT : Activates Disaster Response Team as Hurricane Ida Approaches
PU
10:25aBESRA GOLD INC : Announces Extension of the Closing Date of Offer
NE
10:01aFULL TRUCK ALLIANCE : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important September 10 Deadline in Securities Class Action Filed by the Firm - YMM
PR
09:57aKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.
GL
09:19aTOYOTA MOTOR : halts all self-driving e-Palette vehicles after Olympic village accident
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines - Japan govt
2Salesforce rival Freshworks reveals revenue surge in IPO filing
3UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks next year - FT
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : halts all self-driving e-Palette vehicles after Olympic village acci..
5Congo reviewing $6 billion mining deal with Chinese investors -Finance Minister

HOT NEWS