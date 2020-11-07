Log in
News  >  Companies

Best Air Fryer Black Friday Deals (2020): Early Instant, Philips, Cuisinart & Ninja Oven Sales Monitored by Retail Egg

11/07/2020 | 01:03am EST

Here’s a list of all the best early air fryer deals for Black Friday 2020, featuring all the top sales on Cuisinart, Ninja, Philips, Elite and more toaster ovens

Early Black Friday air fryer deals for 2020 are here. Review the best offers on Philips, Ninja, Cuisinart, Farberware and more air fryer ovens. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Air Fryer Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to browse Amazon’s latest holiday season deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Cooking with air fryers can result in healthier meals since these kitchen appliances require very little oil to fry food compared with traditional cookers. Rather than submerging food in oil, air frying only coats food in a thin layer of oil before circulating hot air rapidly around it, which still results in crispy textures. While Philips started offering air fryers to the consumer market before other brands, other companies have since kept up with innovations and new features to compete. Elite, Farberware, Ninja, NuWave, Cuisinart and more offer best-selling air fryer models as well as toaster oven versions.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
