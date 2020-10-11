Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress, Weighted Blanket, Bed Frame & Bed Sheets Deals (2020): Early Mattress, Bed & Bedding Deals Shared by Consumer Walk

Find the top early mattress, bed & bedding deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including all the latest Linenspa mattresses, Tempur-Pedic beds, Brooklinen bedding, Tuft & Needle mattress toppers, & adult weighted blanket discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best mattress deals:
-
Save up to 57% on a wide range of mattresses including memory foam, innerspring, hybrid & adaptive foam - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save $284 on the Leesa Luxury Hybrid 11 Inch Mattress at Amazon - innerspring and premium foam, made in the USA, 10 year warranty
-
Save $268 on the Flash Furniture Capri Comfortable Sleep 12 Inch Mattress at Amazon - foam and pocket spring mattress in a box, CertiPUR-US certified
-
Save 36% on the Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress at Amazon - gel-infused cooling foam, pressure relieving, CertiPUR-US, bed-in-a-box
-
Save $107 on the Nod Hybrid by Tuft & Needle 10-Inch Mattress at Amazon - adaptive foam and innerspring, 100-night trial, 10 year warranty
-
Save up to $284 on King, Queen, Twin & California King size mattresses at the Amazon Prime Day sale
Best bed & bed frame deals:
-
Save up to 57% on top-rated mattresses & beds from Casper, Tempur-Pedic, Tuft & Needle, Nectar, Ashley & more premium sleep brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to $144 on bed frames - click the link for the latest prices on metal, leather & wooden platform & canopy bed frames
-
Save 49% on the Hodedah Metal Bed Frame at Amazon - includes headboard, footboard, slats, rails and leg supports, low profile
-
Save 33% on the Zinus Lorelai 14 Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame at Amazon - steel slat support, no box spring needed, underbed storage space, easy assembly
-
Save 50% on the Zinus Shalini Platform Bed at Amazon - woven fabric upholstery with steel framework, easy assembly, 5 year warranty
-
Save 50% on the Zinus Curtis Platform Bed at Amazon - sleek, simple and stylish platform bed, easy assembly, 5 year warranty
-
Save $280 on the Milemont Adjustable Bed Base Frame Smart Electric Foundation at Amazon - easy setup, wireless control, user-friendly design, memory setting, ergonomic elevations
-
Check out the full range of beds, frames & bases on sale for Amazon Prime Day
Best bedding deals:
-
Save up to 62% on bedding & bed sheets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on a wide range of premium cotton, down, microfiber & polyester bedding
-
Save up to $217 on premium luxury bedding - check the latest deals on duvet cover sets, comforters, bedspreads and bedding sets
-
Save $217 on the Madison Park Palmer 7-Piece Bedding Comforter Set at Amazon - 100% polyester, pieced microsuede, includes 1 comforter, 3 decorative pillows, 1 bed skirt & 2 shams
-
Save 62% on the Lush Decor Ruffle Skirt Bedspread Bedding Set at Amazon - shabby chic farmhouse style lightweight 3-piece set
-
Save 50% on the downluxe Down Alternative Blanket with Satin Trim Bedding at Amazon - extremely soft 100% peach skin shell with 120GSM down alternative filling
-
Save 44% on the Dreaming Wapiti Bedding Duvet Cover Set at Amazon - 3-piece duvet cover, 100% washed microfiber, soft and breathable with zipper closure & corner ties
-
Save 33% on the Comfy Sheets Sateen Weave Premium Bed Sheets at Amazon - 4-piece, 800 thread count, 100% pure Egyptian cotton luxury sheet set
-
Save 39% on the LuxClub 6-PC Bamboo Bed Sheets at Amazon - deep pockets, 18" eco-friendly wrinkle-free, hypoallergenic, anti-bacterial hotel bedding
-
Save up to 39% on a wide range of bed sheets, pillowcases & sets - click the link for the latest savings on Egyptian Pure Cotton sheets and luxury microfiber bedding sets
Best weighted blanket deals:
Best mattress topper deals:
Looking for more mattress, bed & bedding deals? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals page to compare the full range of active discounts at the moment.
From Amazon devices to popular brands such as Apple, thousands of products go on sale during the two-day Amazon Prime Day shopping event.
Prime members can take advantage of time-limited deals and save on mattresses, bed frames, pillows & bed sheets on Amazon Prime Day. When it comes to bedroom essentials, mattresses reign supreme. Among the top-rated brands on Amazon are Tuft & Needle, Ashley, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic, all of which offer CertiPUR-US certified memory foam and hybrid mattresses. Linenspa’s 8-inch hybrid-mattress, on the other hand, is the most popular, thanks to its value for money.
Amazon’s selection of bed frames is similarly extensive, with options for different bed types like box spring and waterbed. These frames come in bamboo, ceramic, polyurethane, and metal models. Depending on the budget requirements and sleeping needs, mattress toppers on Amazon are also available in a range of fill materials like cotton, down, gel, latex, and wool.
Meanwhile, popular bed decor and accessories include weighted blankets, bedsheets, and comforters. Startup bedding companies like Brooklinen and Buffy enjoy loyal followers over their premium linen sheets and duvet covers. Budget alternatives like Mellanni, however, remain as best-sellers. The brand’s brushed microfiber bedding comes as a 4-piece set that is wrinkle, fade, and stain-resistant.
Prime Day 2019 saw more than one million deals offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members, making it the largest shopping event ever for Amazon at the time.
