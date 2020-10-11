Log in
Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress, Weighted Blanket, Bed Frame & Bed Sheets Deals (2020): Early Mattress, Bed & Bedding Deals Shared by Consumer Walk

10/11/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

A guide to the best early mattress, bed & bedding deals for Prime Day, including the top sales on memory foam mattresses, hybrid mattresses, bed frames, duvet covers, and bed sheets

Find the top early mattress, bed & bedding deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including all the latest Linenspa mattresses, Tempur-Pedic beds, Brooklinen bedding, Tuft & Needle mattress toppers, & adult weighted blanket discounts. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best mattress deals:

Best bed & bed frame deals:

Best bedding deals:

Best weighted blanket deals:

Best mattress topper deals:

Looking for more mattress, bed & bedding deals? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals page to compare the full range of active discounts at the moment.

Prime Day 2020 sales last for a brief amount of time. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

From Amazon devices to popular brands such as Apple, thousands of products go on sale during the two-day Amazon Prime Day shopping event.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and access the entire Prime Day sale.

Prime members can take advantage of time-limited deals and save on mattresses, bed frames, pillows & bed sheets on Amazon Prime Day. When it comes to bedroom essentials, mattresses reign supreme. Among the top-rated brands on Amazon are Tuft & Needle, Ashley, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic, all of which offer CertiPUR-US certified memory foam and hybrid mattresses. Linenspa’s 8-inch hybrid-mattress, on the other hand, is the most popular, thanks to its value for money.

Amazon’s selection of bed frames is similarly extensive, with options for different bed types like box spring and waterbed. These frames come in bamboo, ceramic, polyurethane, and metal models. Depending on the budget requirements and sleeping needs, mattress toppers on Amazon are also available in a range of fill materials like cotton, down, gel, latex, and wool.

Meanwhile, popular bed decor and accessories include weighted blankets, bedsheets, and comforters. Startup bedding companies like Brooklinen and Buffy enjoy loyal followers over their premium linen sheets and duvet covers. Budget alternatives like Mellanni, however, remain as best-sellers. The brand’s brushed microfiber bedding comes as a 4-piece set that is wrinkle, fade, and stain-resistant.

Prime Day 2019 saw more than one million deals offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members, making it the largest shopping event ever for Amazon at the time.

In need of some more deals on AmazonBasics mattresses, Tuft & Needle beds and pillows, & YnM beddings and weighted blankets? Click here to compare the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
