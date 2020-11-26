Best Black Friday Cricut Deals 2020: Best Cricut Machine (EasyPress, Maker, Explore Air 2) & Bundle Savings Identified by Retail Egg

Here’s our comparison of the best Cricut machine deals for Black Friday, including all the latest sales on Explore Air 2, Joy, Maker & Cricut bundles. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Cricut Deals:
-
Save up to 67% on Cricut cutting machines, heat presses & crafting bundles at Cricut.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Cricut models like the Cricut Maker, Explore Air, EasyPress & more bundle deals
-
Save up to 21% off on Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 & Maker machines at Michaels.com - check live deals on machines, vinyl, cutting boards, and other Cricut materials and bundles
-
Save up to 44% on a wide range of Cricut machines & accessories at Walmart - including deals on Cricut Joy inserts, cartridges, cutting mats, and more
-
Save up to 67% on the latest Cricut machines and bundles at Cricut.com - with huge savings on the Cricut Explore Air™ 2 Mint + Everything Bundle and other Cricut crafting essentials
-
Save up to 52% on Cricut EasyPress, EasyPress 2 & EasyPress Mini machines at Cricut.com - includes deals on machines bundled with Everything Essentials or Everything Iron-on materials
-
Save up to 67% on the full range of Cricut machines & accessories on sale now at Cricut.com - check out updated discounts on accessories and materials compatible with Cricut Maker or Cricut Explore machines
-
Save up to $38 on Cricut Joy cutting machines at Cricut.com - check out the latest prices including deals on Cricut Joy bundles
-
Save up to 50% on a wide range of Cricut Joy machines, bundles, iron-ons & vinyls on sale at Cricut.com - see the latest prices of Cricut Joy machines available in various colors
-
Save up to 70% off on Cricut Joy machines, iron-ons & tool sets at Michaels.com - click the link to see updated deals including Cricut Joy compatible insert cards & removable vinyl
-
Save up to $30 on the Cricut Joy machine at Walmart - check out the latest deals on this DIY cutter and label maker plus discounts on insert cards and other accessories
-
Save up to 41% on Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machines & bundles at Cricut.com - save on Explore Air 2 machines in Rose, Mint, Blue & Black as well as Everything & Essentials bundles
-
Save up to 21% off on Cricut Explore Air 2 machines at Michaels.com - including the Michaels exclusive colors of Boysenberry and Peacock
-
Save on the Cricut Explore Air 2 at Walmart - available in multiple colors and with bundles available
-
Save up to 39% on Cricut Maker machines & bundles at Cricut.com - check out the latest deals including discounts on Cricut Maker + Everything Materials Bundle and other accessories
-
Save up to 36% off on Cricut Maker machines, tools, and other crafting essentials at Walmart - check the latest deals on Cricut machines including bundles
-
Save up to 70% off on Cricut Maker machines, crafting materials, and bundles at Michaels.com - view the latest deals on Cricut papercraft machines and materials including items from the brand’s Martha Stewart collection
Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday deals to compare thousands more active deals. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Crafting enthusiasts can take advantage of the many creative possibilities Cricut machines have to offer. The Cricut Maker model is a precision cutting machine capable of handling a variety of materials such as paper and textiles. Lauded to be the most affordable Cricut to date, the Cricut Explore Air 2 features a lightweight body with all of the basic functions of the Cricut Maker.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005120/en/