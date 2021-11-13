Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Black Friday Cricut Explore Air 2 & Explore 3 Deals Compiled by Spending Lab

11/13/2021 | 05:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A list of the top early Cricut Explore deals for Black Friday 2021, including the best deals on machine bundles, tools, and accessories

Early Black Friday Cricut Explore deals are underway. Compare the latest offers on standalone and bundled Cricut Explore Air 2 and Explore 3 DIY cutting machines. Explore the latest deals listed below.

Best Cricut Explore Deals:

Best Cricut Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to check out the entire selection of active deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sales event and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

With the Cricut Explore Air 2, crafters get an all-in-one machine with Bluetooth connectivity and an extensive suite of tools. The model can cut over 100+ materials for DIY projects, home decor, custom cards, and more. On the Cricut Explore 3, users get a faster model that is also compatible with Cricut Smart Materials. The latest model features a docking slot for iPad, too, and can print and cut projects on both white and colored materials. Still, both machines are available in bundles, offering great value especially when these packages go on sale.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:46aBest Black Friday iPod Touch Deals (2021) Researched by Retail Fuse
BU
05:41aBritain drafts COP26 plan to make sure promised climate cash arrives
RE
05:41aBlack Friday Canon T8i & T8 Deals (2021) Ranked by Save Bubble
BU
05:40aFossil fuel subsidies, coal stay in new Cop 26 text
PU
05:40aPHILIPS : provides update on earlier announced voluntary CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator recall notification
PU
05:38aNew strategic anchor shareholder to invest in Voltabox
EQ
05:36aBlack Friday GoPro HERO 8 Black Deals 2021 Rounded Up by Spending Lab
BU
05:31aBLACK FRIDAY XBOX DEALS (2021) : Top Early Xbox Series X & S, Xbox One X & S & More Savings Highlighted by The Consumer Post
BU
05:26aMSI BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Monitor, Gaming Laptop & More Deals Monitored by Retail Egg
BU
05:21aTHE BEST BLACK FRIDAY IPHONE XR DEALS (2021) : Early iPhone XR & More iPhone Deals Collated by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends higher with boost from big tech
2ACIA Aero Leasing Signs LOI with Universal Hydrogen for Up to 30 Region..
3Toyota Motor : Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Subaru, Toyota, Mazda, and Ya..
4S&P Global, IHS win U.S. antitrust approval for $44 billion deal with c..
5Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese vehicle ma..

HOT NEWS