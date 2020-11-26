Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Fitbit Sense Deals (2020) Researched by Retail Egg

Here’s a review of the latest Fitbit Sense watch deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020, including offers on lunar white and carbon Fitbit Sense devices. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Sense Deals:
Best Fitbit Deals:
Save up to 66% on the latest Fitbit smartwatches, activity trackers & bands at Walmart - click the link for the latest prices on the latest Fitbit models such as the Versa 2, Charge 3 & more top-rated activity tracker
Save up to $50 on the latest Fitbit models including the Charge 4 at Fitbit.com - check the full range of Fitbit activity trackers, smartwatches & smart scales on sale now
Save up to 27% on a wide range of Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers at Verizon - check out the latest savings on Fitbit Versa 2, 3, Charge 3, 4 & more models
Save up to 72% on Fitbit Ionic smartwatches, replacement bands, and accessories at Walmart - the best-selling Fitbit Ionic smartwatch has all-day activity tracking, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and multi-day battery life
Save up to $50 on Fitbit fitness trackers & smartwatches at Belk.com
Save up to $50 on the Fitbit Charge 4, Versa 3 & more top-rated Fitbit models at ABT.com
Save up to 47% on a wide range of Fitbit Versa, Charge & Alta activity trackers & smartwatches at Amazon - savings available on top rated Fitbit activity trackers and smartwatches
