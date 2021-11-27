Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Luggage Deals 2021: Samsonite, Rimowa, Protege & Briggs and Riley Sales Shared by Consumer Walk

Find the latest luggage deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021, featuring all the best Rimowa, Samsonite, Eagle Creek, Calpak, Protege, Briggs and Riley, Tumi, and Away luggage savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Luggage Deals:
-
Save up to 55% off on Away suitcases, bags & luggage sets at AwayTravel.com - save on Away carry-ons, suitcases, bags, packing cubes & shop limited-edition accessories.
-
Save up to 60% off on suitcases & luggage sets from top brands including Samsonite, Protege, American Tourister, iFLY, and more at Walmart - check the latest deals on carry-on suitcases, large suitcases, hard-shell cases, bags, and luggage
-
Save up to 20% off on Samsonite suitcases & luggage at Samsonite.com - find special holiday discounts for suitcase sets of all sizes from Samsonite
-
Save up to $118 on Away’s carry-on suitcases at AwayTravel.com - available in a wide variety of materials, sizes, and colors to choose from
-
Shop the latest Rimowa suitcases at Rimowa.com - check live prices on aluminum and polycarbonate suitcases available in cabin, check-in, and trunk sizes
-
Save up to 50% off on a wide range of suitcases and travel gear at Amazon.com - check live prices on top brands including Samsonite, TUMI, American Tourister, Delsey, Travelpro, Briggs & Riley, Eagle Creek & more
-
Save up to 40% on Calpak luggage at CalpakTravel.com - shop the latest deals on carry-on luggage, checked baggage, and luggage sets
-
Save up to 20% on luggage at Monos.com - check the latest savings on carry-on and check-in luggage available in various colors
-
Save up to 59% on a wide selection of luggage at Wayfair.com - see the latest deals on duffel bags of various sizes, colors, and designs
-
Save up to 40% on bags at LoandSons.com - find new deals on totes, shoulder bags, backpacks, weekenders, and crossbody bags
-
Save on TUMI suitcases, bags, backpacks & accessories at Amazon.com - view available offers on hard shell luggage sets, carry-ons, compact rolling suitcases & more
Want some more deals? Click here to see the full range of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to see Amazon’s latest Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Walk: Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211127005040/en/