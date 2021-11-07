Best Black Friday Electric Scooter Deals 2021: Top Early Razor E200, E300, E100 & More Sales Found by Consumer Articles

The top early electric scooter deals for Black Friday 2021, including the latest Segway and Razor savings

Here’s our round-up of the best early electric scooter deals for Black Friday 2021, including discounts on Razor E100, E300 & E200 and Segway Ninebot scooters. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Electric Scooter Deals:

Best Electric Bike Deals:

Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page to view even more live offers available now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211107005074/en/