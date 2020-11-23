Best Black Friday Fitbit Versa Deals 2020: Versa 3, 2 & Lite Deals Compared by Consumer Walk

Black Friday Fitbit Versa watch deals for 2020 are underway. Review the best offers on Fitbit Versa Lite, 2 & 3. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Fitbit Versa Deals:
Save up to $35 on Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 & Versa Lite smartwatches at Walmart
Save on Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches at Walmart - the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 is equipped with Active Zone Minutes, built-in GPS, sleep tracking, and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant
Save on best-selling Fitbit Versa smartwatches and bands at Fitbit.com - check the latest deals on the Fitbit Versa 3 and Versa 2
Save on the top-rated Fitbit Versa 3 at Fitbit.com - the Fitbit Versa 3 has built-in voice assistants, oxygen saturation, and over 6 days of battery life
Save on Fitbit Versa smartwatches at Verizon.com - check live prices on the best-selling Fitbit Versa 3, Versa 2 and Versa 2 SE smartwatches
Save up to $40 on Fitbit Versa 2, Versa & Versa Lite smartwatches at Amazon - check deals on the latest Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa smartwatches
Save up to $35 on the Fitbit Versa 2 at Walmart - check the latest deals on the Versa 2 and Versa 2 Special
Save up to $30 on the Fitbit Versa 2 & 3-month Fitbit Premium plan Fitbit.com - new users can get 3-months free Fitbit Premium plan with the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch
Save on the Fitbit Versa 2 SE & Versa 2 at Verizon.com - the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition smartwatch boasts a premium jacquard woven band and bonus silicone band
Save on Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatches at ABT.com - available in black & carbon, petal & copper rose, and stone & mist grey color options
Best Fitbit Deals:
