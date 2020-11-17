MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

Best Black Friday Shaver & Beard Trimmer Deals 2020: Top Early Braun Razors & Epilators and Norelco Shavers Deals Collated by Save Bubble

11/17/2020 | 11:01pm EST

Save on electric shaver & beard trimmer deals at the early Black Friday sale, together with Braun Silk-épil epilators, Norelco Series 5000 shavers & Panasonic electric razor sales

Black Friday researchers are monitoring all the top early shaver & beard trimmer deals for Black Friday, together with savings on Philips Norelco electric trimmers, Braun Series 9 & 7 shavers & Braun stylers and trimmers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Shaver Deals:

Best Beard Trimmer Deals:

Best Epilator Deals:

In need of some more deals? Click here to access the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and click here to browse Amazon’s live Black Friday-worthy deals. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Braun and Philips Norelco are some of the leading brands when it comes to shaver and beard trimmers. For those who want to have hair-free results similar to waxing, the Silk-épil line of epilators from Braun comes with the world’s first flexible head. Meanwhile, the Braun Series 9, 7, 5, and 3 remain solid options for electric shavers. Norelco’s OneBlade is also a great choice if you want a hybrid, electric shaver, and trimmer. The device comes with a dual blade technology for fast and precise cutting and is also water-resistant for more convenient cleaning.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
