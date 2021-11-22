|
Best Black Friday Verizon iPhone Deals (2021): Apple iPhone 13, 13 Pro & More Phone Deals Listed by Deal Tomato
Check our summary of all the best Verizon iPhone deals for Black Friday, including all the latest deals on Apple iPhone 13 & iPhone 13 Pro
Black Friday Verizon iPhone deals for 2021 have landed. Review the top deals on iPhone SE, iPhone 11 & 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 & 12 Pro and iPhone 13 & 13 Pro. View the full range of deals listed below.
Best Verizon iPhone deals:
-
Save up to $800 on the newest Apple iPhone 13 models at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on iPhone 13 which features the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone
-
Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 13 Pro smartphones at Verizon.com - click the link to see the latest deals on Apple iPhone 13 Pro with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage capacity options
-
Save up to $1,000 on Apple 13 Pro Max models at Verizon.com - check live prices on iPhone 13 Pro Max smartphones available in graphite, silver, gold and sierra blue colors
-
Save up to $590 on the latest Apple iPhone 12 series at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on brand new and refurbished iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max
-
Save on iPhone 12 mini with Verizon’s best offer yet - up to $599 in savings including $250 off on Apple iPad with an iPhone purchase
-
Save up to $700 on the iPhone 12 mini at Verizon.com - the iPhone 12 mini is 5G capable and is compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe accessories
-
Save up to $500 on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
-
Save on the Apple iPhone 11 at Verizon.com - check live prices on brand new and certified pre-owned iPhone 11 models available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage capacities
-
Save on the iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max at Verizon.com - see the latest prices on certified pre-owned Apple iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities
-
Save up to $395 on Apple iPhone SE models at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on iPhone SE with 4.7-inch screen, A13 Bionic chip, water resistance, advanced iOS features and more
-
Save on Apple iPhone XR smartphones at Verizon.com - the iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
-
Save up to $495 on iPhone XR models at Verizon.com - the iPhone XR boasts the A12 Bionic chip, a liquid retina display and a 12MP camera with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens
-
Save on Apple iPhone 8 & 8 Plus models at Verizon.com - check live prices on refurbished iPhone 8 series smartphones
-
Save on Apple iPhone XS smartphones at Verizon.com - click the link to see the latest deals on certified pre-owned iPhone XS and XS Max models
Best Verizon Deals:
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 & more Samsung phones at Verizon.com - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including the S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series
-
Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon.com - see the latest deals on Pixel smartphones available in cloudy white, stormy black, sorta sunny and just black colors
-
Save up to $500 on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest deals on Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphones
-
Save up to $175 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch4 Classic & Watch4 models
-
Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 7, 6 & SE at Verizon.com - check out the latest deals on Series 6, 7, & SE Apple Watches
In need of some more deals? Click here to enjoy the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to check out Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122005556/en/
© Business Wire 2021
