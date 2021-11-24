Best Black Friday iPad Pro Deals 2021: Best 12.9 Inch & 11 Inch Apple iPad Pro Savings Reported by Spending Lab

Save on iPad Pro deals at the Black Friday 2021 sale, including all the latest 64GB, 128GB, 256GB & 512GB iPad Pro tablet & accessory deals

Here’s our review of the top iPad Pro deals for Black Friday 2021, including discounts on the latest iPad Pro models in WiFi or WiFi + cellular options. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best iPad Pro Deals:

Best iPad Deals:

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page to compare thousands more savings right now. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Powered by the new Apple M1 chip, the iPad Pro is arguably the most powerful tablet today, offering fantastic graphics and unmatched speed for CPU-intensive tasks and console-level games alike. The larger iPad Pro 12.9 inch affords a greater canvas with its Liquid Retina XDR display, which is brighter and has better contrast than the Liquid Retina display of the iPad Pro 11 inch. The Apple iPad Pro also features impressive 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras along with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab researches and reports on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211124005256/en/