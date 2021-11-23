Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
Latest News
Best Buy forecasts holiday-quarter sales below estimates, shares drop

11/23/2021 | 07:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Best Buy logo is seen at a store in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) -Best Buy Co Inc forecast fourth-quarter comparable sales below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, as the electronics retailer braces for a hit from likely product shortages during the crucial holiday shopping season.

The company's shares fell 9.4% to $125 in premarket trading.

Retailers are under tremendous pressure to keep shelves stocked for the holiday season as shipping logjams, shuttered factories in Asia and a scarcity of raw materials rip through global supply chains and drive product shortages.

A shortage of semiconductor chips used in electronic items has dented availability of some high-demand products, including the latest gaming consoles from Sony Corp, Nintendo Co Ltd and Microsoft Corp.

Best Buy forecast fourth-quarter comparable sales between a fall of 2% and a rise of 1%, the mid point of which is below estimates of a 0.1% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's comparable sales rose 1.6% in the third quarter, compared with estimates of a 0.3% dip.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS