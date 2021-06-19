Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Canon, Sony, Nikon DSLR & Mirrorless Camera Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Sony Alpha, Canon EOS R, Nikon D3500 & More Camera Deals Shared by Consumer Articles

06/19/2021 | 05:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Save on Nikon, Canon & Sony camera deals at the Prime Day sale, featuring all the latest early deals on Canon (T7i, EOS R), Sony (Alpha a7 III, a6400, a6500), Nikon (D750, D3500, D3400) and more mirrorless and DSLR models

Compare the latest early Sony, Canon & Nikon mirrorless and DSLR camera deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, featuring Canon T7i, Nikon D7500 and Sony Alpha mirrorless camera savings. Access the latest deals listed below.

Best Canon camera deals:

Best Nikon camera deals:

Best Sony camera deals:

In need of some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to enjoy more upcoming and active offers on a huge range of products. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

DSLR and mirrorless cameras from Sony, Nikon, and Canon have a solid reputation across the world. Sony Alpha mirrorless camera range, for instance, is one of the most recognizable names in the business, which includes popular models like the a6400 and a6500. Then there’s the Nikon D750 that’s known for its FX-format sensor, as well as the budget-friendly Nikon D3400 and D3500 DSLR cameras that are perfect for beginner photographers. Also, the Canon EOS R digital mirrorless camera is an excellent pick because of its autofocus and image quality, while the Canon T7i DSLR camera delivers decent performance for its relatively affordable price.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aPRIME DAY CAMPING & HIKING DEALS (2021) : Top Early Tent, Hammock, YETI Cooler & Patagonia Camping Gear Savings Compiled by Saver Trends
BU
05:23aDESK & OFFICE CHAIR PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Computer Desk, Gaming Desk, Computer Chair, Ergonomic Chair & More Sales Shared by Deal Tomato
BU
05:22aGAMING MONITOR PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Dell Alienware, HP Omen, Acer & More Sales Identified by Consumer Articles
BU
05:21aPRIME DAY DYSON AIR PURIFIER & AIR CONDITIONER DEALS 2021 : Top Early AC, Dyson Pure Cool & More Savings Monitored by Save Bubble
BU
05:21aBABY STROLLER, MONITOR, TOYS, CAR SEAT PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Early mamaRoo, Owlet, Ergobaby, Graco & UPPAbaby Deals Compiled by The Consumer Post
BU
05:21aIPHONE PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Top Early 12, 12 Pro, SE, 11, XR & More Apple iPhone Sales Identified by Save Bubble
BU
05:21aPRIME DAY PET, CAT & DOG DEALS 2021 : Early Dog Bed, Aquarium, Cat Tree & More Savings Compared by Retail Egg
BU
05:21aGRACO PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Car Seat, Stroller & More Deals Reported by Consumer Walk
BU
05:20aBEST CANON, SONY, NIKON DSLR & MIRRORLESS CAMERA PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Sony Alpha, Canon EOS R, Nikon D3500 & More Camera Deals Shared by Consumer Articles
BU
05:20aBOSE PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Speaker, Wireless & Noise Cancelling Headphones, Soundbar & More Bose Deals Collated by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
4SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine
5GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Comments on Letter From Former Chair

HOT NEWS