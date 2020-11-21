Best Christmas Tree Black Friday Deals (2020) Compiled by The Consumer Post

Early Black Friday Christmas tree deals are live. Review the best deals on artificial, tinsel, fiber optic, flocked, 7ft, 9ft, 12ft and more Christmas trees. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Christmas Tree Deals:
-
Save up to $210 on a wide range of Christmas trees at Walmart - deals include fully-decorated and plain 6-ft./ 7-ft./ 8-ft./ 12-ft. trees
-
Save up to $210 on Christmas trees at Michaels.com - deals include pre-lit and unlit trees with 4.5,6,7,9,12 ft.sizes to choose from
-
Save up to $450 on fully decorated and non-decorated Christmas trees at Amazon - deals include 5ft., 6 ft., 7 ft., 9 ft., and 12 ft. Christmas trees
-
Save up to 38% on artificial Christmas trees of different sizes (5/6.5/7 ft) at Walmart - deals include artificial, flocked, and pre-lit Christmas trees
-
Save up to 53% on 6ft, 7ft, 9ft &12ft artificial Christmas trees at Michaels.com - check available pre-lit and unlit Chrstimas tree deals
-
Save up to $65 on flocked Christmas trees at Walmart - available deals on a wide range of sizes (6/7/9 ft.)
-
Save up to $376 on flocked Christmas trees at Michaels.com - choose the hottest deals including 2,4,6,7,9, and 12 ft. Christmas trees
-
Save up to $80 on pre-lit Christmas trees at Walmart - choose deals from 6/7/9/12 ft Christmas trees
-
Save up to $310 on pre-lit Christmas trees at Michaels.com - click the link to see the hottest deals which include 4/6/7/9 ft. Christmas trees
Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sales event and Amazon’s latest Black Friday-worthy deals to view more deals available now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
With only a few weeks left till the holidays, a lot of people have already begun decorating. One of the most iconic pieces of decoration during the holiday season is a Christmas tree. Getting a real tree to use as a Christmas decoration can be quite a hassle. This is why there are many artificial and pre-lit Christmas trees you can purchase. You can get them any size you choose, whether that be a 9-foot tree or a 12-foot tree. These trees can be purchased in Walmart or any department store near you. You can also purchase them online from brands like National Tree Company.
