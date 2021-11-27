Best Cricut Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2021: Top Cricut Maker, Explore 3, Joy & EasyPress Savings Rounded Up by Consumer Articles

Find the best Cricut machine deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, together with the latest Cricut Maker, Maker 3, Explore Air 2, Explore 3, Joy, EasyPress, and more machine bundle savings. Shop the full range of deals in the list below.
Best Cricut deals:
Save up to 62% on Cricut cutting machines, heat presses & crafting bundles at Cricut.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Cricut models like the Cricut Maker 3, Explore Air 2, EasyPress & more bundle deals
Save up to 60% on a wide range of Cricut machines, materials & accessories at Walmart - check live prices on Cricut Joy inserts, cartridges, cutting mats, and more
Save up to $350 on the latest Cricut machines and bundles at Cricut.com - click the link for the latest prices on the Cricut Explore Air™ 2 Mint + Everything Bundle and other Cricut crafting essentials
Save up to 26% on Cricut machines like the Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 & Maker at Michaels.com - check live prices on a wide range of compatible accessories and add-ons
Save up to 57% on Cricut EasyPress, EasyPress 2 & EasyPress Mini machines at Cricut.com - check the latest deals on machines bundled with Everything Essentials or Everything Iron-on materials
Save up to 74% on a wide range of Cricut machines & accessories on sale now at Cricut.com - check out updated discounts on machines, accessories and materials compatible with Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore machines
Save up to 50% on Cricut Maker machines & bundles at Cricut.com - check out the latest deals including discounts on Cricut Maker + Everything Materials Bundle and more accessories
Save up to $325 on the full range of Cricut Maker deals at Cricut.com - save on Cricut Maker machines plus Everything and Essential bundles
Save up to 56% on Cricut Explore Air 2 machines & bundle deals at Cricut.com - click the link to see the latest prices on value-packed Explore Air and bundles
Save up to $180 on the new Cricut Explore 3 machines & bundles at Cricut.com - check the latest deals on the brand new Explore 3 machine, the DIY dream machine
Save up to 45% on Cricut Joy cutting machine at Walmart - check out the latest deals on this DIY cutter and label maker plus discounts on insert cards and other accessories
Save up to $105 on a wide range of Cricut Joy accessories, bundles, iron-ons & vinyls on sale at Cricut.com - see the latest prices of Cricut Joy machines and accessories available in various colors
