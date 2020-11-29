Best Cyber Monday Weighted Blanket Deals (2020): Top Cooling Weighted Blank & More Sales Shared by Deal Tomato

Here’s a comparison of the top weighted blanket deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including the best deals on highly rated cooling weighted blankets available in 20lb, 18lb and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Weighted Blanket Deals:
-
Save up to 26% off on weighted blankets at TempurPedic.com - check the live prices on 15-lb and 20-lb weighted blankets
-
Save up to 20% on hypoallergenic weighted blankets & bundles at Purple.com- check the latest prices of weighted blankets suitable for queen and king bed sizes and includes free shipping
-
Save up to 51% on weighted blankets for adults & kids at Walmart - check the latest deals on a wide range of 18-lb, 20-lb, 7-lb, 12-lb & 15-lb standard and cooling weighted blankets
-
Save up to 31% on weighted blankets for kids and adults at Target.com - check live prices on 12-lb, 15-lb, 18-lb, and 20-lb weighted blankets
-
Save up to 51% on weighted blankets including 20lb, 18lb & more at Amazon- click the link for the latest savings on cotton, down, fleece & more cooling & weighted blankets for kids and adults
-
Save up to 32% on kids weighted blankets at Amazon - check the latest deals on 5-lb, 7-lb & 10-lb weighted blankets, cooling weighted blankets for boys & girls, including hypoallergenic & water-resistant fabric options
-
Save up to 27% on cooling weighted blankets for adults & kids at Amazon- available in 20-lb, 18-lb, 15-lb, 12-lb, 10-lb, 7-lb & 5-lb cooling weighted blanket sizes
-
Save up to 72% on a wide range of weighted blankets at Overstock.com - check the latest savings on cotton, faux fur, fleece, and cooling weighted blankets
