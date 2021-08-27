Best Deal Properties : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Financial Statements

BDPH 44/2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by Best Deal Properties Holding P.L.C. (C 88974) (hereinafter the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority (the "Capital Markets Rules") and the rules issued by the MSE regulating the Prospects MTF market (the "Prospects Rules")

The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on 30 August 2021 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's consolidated condensed financial statements (unaudited) for the period ending 30 June 2021.

By order of the Board.

Dr Stephanie Shaw

Company Secretary

26 August 2021