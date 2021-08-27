Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Deal Properties : Board Meeting to Approve Interim Financial Statements

08/27/2021 | 04:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BDPH 44/2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by Best Deal Properties Holding P.L.C. (C 88974) (hereinafter the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority (the "Capital Markets Rules") and the rules issued by the MSE regulating the Prospects MTF market (the "Prospects Rules")

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on 30 August 2021 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's consolidated condensed financial statements (unaudited) for the period ending 30 June 2021.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Stephanie Shaw

Company Secretary

26 August 2021

Disclaimer

Best Deal Properties Holding plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 08:11:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:33aINSTONE REAL ESTATE : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
04:32aAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES : SECOND AMENDMENT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
04:32aAFYA : Unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (Form 6-K)
PU
04:32aBANK OF AMERICA : Announces Retirement of Anne Finucane, Vice Chairman and Thomas Montag, Chief Operating Officer and president of Global Banking and Markets (Form 8-K)
PU
04:32aWirrpanda Foundation and Alcoa partner to bring support to Bunbury
PU
04:32aMAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (Form 8-K)
PU
04:32aCITY : Elects Javier A. Reyes to Board of Directors (Form 8-K)
PU
04:32aNAVIOS MARITIME PARTNERS L P : Merger Agreement (Form 6-K)
PU
04:32aSANISTÅL A/S : Interim Financial Report for 1st half 2021
PU
04:32aSYNOPSYS : Initiates $175 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares inch up, caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
2MEME ETF seeks to tap retail investor sentiment
3BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
4ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
5ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LIMITED : ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI : Dealing in securities by a director of AngloGold Ashanti Limit..

HOT NEWS