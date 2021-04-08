Log in
Best Deal Properties : Board Meeting to Approve Audited Financial Statements

04/08/2021 | 04:48am EDT
BDPH 33/2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by Best Deal Properties Holding P.L.C. (C 88974) (hereinafter the "Company") pursuant to the listing rules of the Listing Authority (the "Listing Rules") and rules issued by the MSE regulating the Prospects MTF market (the "Prospects Rules")

QUOTE

The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on 12 April 2021 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020.

The Company has been informed by the Board of Directors of Best Deal Developments Limited (C 89191) (the "Guarantor") that the Board of Directors of the Guarantor is scheduled to meet on 12 April 2021 to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Guarantor for the period ended 31 December 2020.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Stephanie Shaw

Company Secretary

08 April 2021

Disclaimer

Best Deal Properties Holding plc published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 08:47:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
