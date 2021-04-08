Best Deal Properties : Board Meeting to Approve Audited Financial Statements

BDPH 33/2021

The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on 12 April 2021 to consider and, if deemed appropriate, approve the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020.

The Company has been informed by the Board of Directors of Best Deal Developments Limited (C 89191) (the "Guarantor") that the Board of Directors of the Guarantor is scheduled to meet on 12 April 2021 to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the Guarantor for the period ended 31 December 2020.

Dr Stephanie Shaw

08 April 2021