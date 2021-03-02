Log in
Best Deal Properties : Purchase of own bonds

03/02/2021 | 04:51am EST
BDPH 31/2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by Best Deal Properties Holding P.L.C. (C 88974)

(hereinafter the "Company") pursuant to the listing rules of the Listing Authority (the "Listing Rules") and rules issued by the MSE regulating the Prospects MTF market (the "Prospects Rules")

QUOTE

Best Deal Properties Holding P.L.C. (the "Company") hereby announces that during the month of February 2021 it purchased a total of two hundred forty-one thousand two hundred (241,200) of its 4.25% secured bonds 2024 (the "Bonds") from its bondholders. In accordance with Section 5.8 of the Securities Note forming part of the Company's Prospectus dated 3 December 2018, all Bonds so purchased by the Company will be cancelled and will not be re-issued or re-sold.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Stephanie Shaw Company Secretary

02 March 2021

Disclaimer

Best Deal Properties Holding plc published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
