Best Deal Properties : Purchase of own bonds

07/01/2021 | 05:15am EDT
BDPH 42/2021

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a company announcement issued by Best Deal Properties Holding P.L.C. (C 88974) (hereinafter the "Company") pursuant to the listing rules of the Listing Authority (the "Listing Rules") and rules issued by the MSE regulating the Prospects MTF market (the "Prospects Rules")

QUOTE

Best Deal Properties Holding P.L.C. (the "Company") hereby announces that during the month of June 2021 it purchased a total of seventy-five thousand (75,000) of its 4.25% secured bonds 2024 (the "Bonds") from its bondholders. In accordance with Section 5.8 of the Securities Note forming part of the Company's Prospectus dated 3 December 2018, all Bonds so purchased by the Company will be cancelled and will not be re-issued or re-sold.

UNQUOTE

By order of the Board.

Dr Stephanie Shaw

Company Secretary

01 July 2021

HOT NEWS