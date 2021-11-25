Best Electric Toothbrush Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2021): Best Waterpik, Philips Sonicare & More Sales Found by Consumer Articles

Black Friday & Cyber Monday electric toothbrush deals have landed. Find the latest savings on best-selling Philip Sonicare electric toothbrushes & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Best Electric Toothbrush Deals:
-
Save up to 42% on top-rated electric toothbrushes at Walmart - including deals on Oral B, Philips Sonicare and more electric toothbrushes
-
Save up to 54% on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, replacements heads, complete kits and more
-
Save on Oral-B electric toothbrushes at Walmart - including deals on rechargeable electric toothbrushes, accessories, replacement heads, travel kits and more
-
Save up to $100 on Oral-B electric toothbrushes at OralB.com - check the latest deals on best-selling Oral-B models including iO9, iO7G, iO8, and more
-
Save up to 33% off on a wide range of Waterpik flossers at Walmart - click the link for live prices of top-rated cordless portable, countertop, and whitening flossers by Waterpik
-
Save on top-rated Waterpik flossers at Amazon.com - check the latest deals on Waterpik water and power flossers featuring cordless portable, professional, and whitening models
-
Save up to 42% on a wide range of electric toothbrushes at Amazon.com - check the latest prices on top-rated electric toothbrush from Philips Sonicare, Oral B, Waterpik and more
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page to enjoy thousands more savings available now. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005362/en/