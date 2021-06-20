Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Fire Tablet & Kindle Prime Day Deals 2021: Early Fire HD (10, 8, 7), Kindle Paperwhite & Oasis Sales Found by Saver Trends

06/20/2021 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Early Prime Day Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Oasis & Fire tablet deals have arrived, check out all the latest Prime Day new & refurbished Kindle e-readers, Fire HD 10, and Fire HD kids edition tablet sales below

Early Prime Day Kindle & Fire tablet deals for 2021 are here. Review the latest offers on the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, Kindle Essentials bundles, Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Kids & more. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Kindle deals:

Best Fire tablet deals:

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage for more discounts. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon offers a range of Fire tablets for media consumption like the Fire HD 10 and Kindle ebook readers with e-ink screens such as the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis. The latest Fire HD 10 features a vibrant 10.1-inch 1080p display, but more than just a video-viewing device, it’s also a productivity machine with its new Made for Amazon keyboard case. As for the ereaders, the newest Kindle Paperwhite is now water resistant and has Audible support, while the Kindle Oasis boasts page turn buttons, 25 LEDs, and a new adjustable warm light for a comfortable, easy-on-the-eyes reading experience.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aDr congo ends production-sharing agreements for two oil blocks with companies controlled by israeli investor dan gertler - letter from hydrocarbons ministry
RE
06:33aCarmakers in India's auto hub allowed to operate at full capacity
RE
06:32aChina's Saudi oil imports plunge 21%
RE
06:31aARTS & CRAFTS PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Art Supplies, Sewing Machine, Silhouette Cameo & Cricut Savings Revealed by The Consumer Post
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY GARMIN WATCH DEALS 2021 : Early Garmin Vivoactive, Forerunner, Instinct (Solar, Pro), Fenix & More Savings Tracked by Retail Fuse
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY NINJA FOODI, BLENDER, GRILL & AIR FRYER DEALS 2021 : Early Ninja Appliances Savings Listed by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aVITAMIX PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Vitamix 5300 & A3500 Blender Savings Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY SONY TV DEALS (2021) : Early 65-Inch 4K TV & More LED & OLED TV Sales Tracked by Deal Stripe
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY MICROWAVE & TOASTER OVEN DEALS (2021) : Top Early Convection, Countertop & Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven Savings Researched by Spending Lab
BU
06:31aPRIME DAY DUTCH OVEN & COOKWARE DEALS 2021 : Early Lodge, Le Creuset, Calphalon, Pyrex & More Sales Highlighted by Deal Tomato
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Dubai airport targets 28 million passengers this year, CEO says
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Porsche to set up joint venture with German battery maker
3SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Philippines seals deal for 40 mln Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 doses
4PBOC-backed newspaper advises against liquidity tightening speculation
5Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules

HOT NEWS