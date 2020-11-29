Best Home Theater Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Top Surround Sound, Subwoofer & More Audio Sales Tracked by Deal Tomato

Here’s a comparison of the latest home theater deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including the top sales on best-selling subwoofers, surround sound systems and Hi-Fi & stereo speakers. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Home Theater Deals:
-
Save up to 46% on a wide range of top-rated surround sound systems, receivers and home theater set-ups a Walmart - check live prices on deals from top home theater brands such as Bose, JBL, Vizio, Samsung, LG
-
Save up to $200 on a wide range of Sonos Speakers & Speaker Sets at Sonos.com - save on a combination of Sonos One SL, Sonos Move & Sonos Beam & Arc surround sound and entertainment set-ups
-
Save up to 46% off on home theater systems from Samsung, Sony, and more at Dell.com - view the latest deals on soundbar systems with wireless subwoofers, projection screens, and more home theater essentials
-
Save up to 48% on surround sound home theater speakers & systems at Amazon - check live prices on top-rated surround sound receivers and sound systems from Bose, Sony, Sonos, Vizio, LG, Samsung, JBL, Logitech, KEF and Elac
-
Save up to 50% on JBL Bar home theater speakers, soundbars & sound systems at JBL.com
-
Save up to 50% on Bose Bluetooth wireless speakers at Bose.com - check the latest deals on top-rated Bose soundbars like the Bose Soundbar 500
-
Save up to 37% on a wide range of home theater speakers & sound systems at Overstock.com - check the hottest deals on a variety of popular home speaker designs and configurations
-
Save up to 40% on Bose soundbars & home theater surround sound at Walmart - click the link for the latest deals on the newest Bose 700, 500 & 300 soundbars, TV speakers and Solo TV soundbar systems
-
Save up to $100 on Bose home theater including the Bose 700, 500 & 300 soundbars at Amazon - check live prices on the latest Bose soundbars
-
Save up to 38% on Vizio surround sound home theater systems, soundbars & subwoofers at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide variety of top-rated home entertainment equipment
-
Save up to $100 on the Sonos Sub subwoofer at Sonos.com - the wireless Sonos Sub features a versatile design and produces a powerful bass without any distortion
-
Save on the latest SVS Sound speakers and subwoofers at Amazon - check the latest deals on SVS Sound’s best-selling center speakers, satellite speakers, sealed subwoofers, and ported subwoofers
-
Save up to 51% on subwoofers at Amazon - check the latest deals on subwoofers from top-selling brands like Klipsch, Sony, Polk Audio, and Sonos
-
Save up to 30% on hi-fi systems at Amazon - check live prices on Sony, Philips, Onkyo, and Voiz hi-fi systems
-
Save up to 50% KEF subwoofers, speakers & home theater systems at Amazon - KEF home theater systems provide a surround sound experience, bringing movies and music to life
-
Save up to 49% on Elac home theater systems at Amazon - Elac home theater systems create a wide soundstage that are able to highlight the finest details
Want some more deals? Click here to access the full range of deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005043/en/