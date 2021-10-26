Best Marketing Automation - Enterprise Software Revealed by Users Through SoftwareReviews

Acoustic Campaign, HubSpot Marketing Hub, ActiveCampaign, and Adobe Marketo Engage are the 2021 Marketing Automation – Enterprise Software Data Quadrant Gold Medalists.

SoftwareReviews, a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Marketing Automation - Enterprise Software Data Quadrant Awards, naming four vendors as gold medalists. The following vendors are winners according to the feedback provided by their end-users via SoftwareReviews’ comprehensive online survey:

Acoustic Campaign

HubSpot Marketing Hub

ActiveCampgain

Adobe Marketo Engage

Vendors are rated on product features, vendor capabilities, and the relationship with their software partner.

What makes the SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant different?

The study involves gathering intelligence on user satisfaction with both product features and the experience with the vendor. Aggregated emotional response ratings are included in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation to create a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product – all from the software users’ point of view. SoftwareReviews calls this insight the Net Emotional Footprint.

With a Net Emotional Footprint of +92, Acoustic Campaign ranked strongly for including quality features. HubSpot Marketing Hub received a Net Emotional Footprint of +88 and exceeded user expectations by having quality training for their users. ActiveCampaign received a Net Emotional Footprint of +86 by including a breadth of features. Adobe Marketo Engage received a Net Emotional Footprint of +83 by having outstanding task and alert automation features.

Marketing Automation Software users were most satisfied with vendors’ email marketing automation. However, users would be happy to see more features to automate social media activities.

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

