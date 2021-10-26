Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Medical International & TeamBest Global Will Exhibit at ASTRO 2022 Meeting in San Antonio, Texas on October 23–26

10/26/2021 | 04:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Best Medical International (BMI) & TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) are announcing they will be exhibiting at the 2022 ASTRO Meeting that will be held in San Antonio, Texas, October 23–26. BMI and TBG Companies will be introducing many new products that are highly revolutionary — not only for Radiation Therapy, but also Diagnostic Radiology, Image Guided Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy/Vascular Brachytherapy, Teletherapy (Gamma Beam/X-Beam) and Particle Therapy.

In addition, BMI will introduce Proton Therapy Cyclotrons up to 150 MeV and 400 MeV ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotrons (iRCMS) for Proton-to-Carbon Heavy Ion High Precision Radiation Therapy.

TBG will also feature a wide range of Imaging Modalities, X-Ray/CT Simulator, PET CT, High Current Cyclotrons from 1 MeV to 600 MeV (Alpha/Deuterons/Protons), as well as TBG's latest Ultrasound System.

TBG will offer comprehensive diagnosis imaging and delivery treatment systems, with supporting software platforms in planning and information systems.

Best Medical International & TeamBest Global Companies' booth floorplan layout is approximately 5000 sq. ft. and will be positioned near the entrance of the ASTRO 2022 exhibit space in San Antonio, Texas. (Please visit the News link below on TBG’s website to see a picture of the TBG ASTRO 2022 floorplan and more information about related press releases.)

To read most recent news from TeamBest Global Companies, please visit: http://www.teambest.com/news_press.html.

For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:48pExelon Appoints Carlos Gutierrez to Board of Directors
BU
04:47pChristmas at the Caverns Returns to Natural Bridge Caverns
PR
04:46pTempest Announces Partnership With Huddle Up Group to Grow Sports Tourism
GL
04:46pTempest Announces Partnership With Huddle Up Group to Grow Sports Tourism
GL
04:46pVisa Posts Higher 4Q Sales, Profit as Economic Recovery Boosts Transactions
DJ
04:46pTeva and MODAG Announce Licensing Collaboration for Neurodegenerative Disease Drug Candidate
BU
04:45pAPPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:45pHIGHWOODS PROPERTIES : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:45pHAWAIIAN HOLDINGS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:45pWESBANCO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alibaba, American Express, eBay, Facebook, HSB..
2China's Modern Land defaults on bond payment; property shares drop
3BlackRock creates biggest climate exchange-traded fund range
4Upbeat earnings push European stocks close to record highs
5Press Release : Novartis delivers solid Q3 results, with strong growth ..

HOT NEWS