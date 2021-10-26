Best Medical International & TeamBest Global Will Exhibit at ASTRO 2022 Meeting in San Antonio, Texas on October 23–26

Best Medical International (BMI) & TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) are announcing they will be exhibiting at the 2022 ASTRO Meeting that will be held in San Antonio, Texas, October 23–26. BMI and TBG Companies will be introducing many new products that are highly revolutionary — not only for Radiation Therapy, but also Diagnostic Radiology, Image Guided Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy/Vascular Brachytherapy, Teletherapy (Gamma Beam/X-Beam) and Particle Therapy.

In addition, BMI will introduce Proton Therapy Cyclotrons up to 150 MeV and 400 MeV ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotrons (iRCMS) for Proton-to-Carbon Heavy Ion High Precision Radiation Therapy.

TBG will also feature a wide range of Imaging Modalities, X-Ray/CT Simulator, PET CT, High Current Cyclotrons from 1 MeV to 600 MeV (Alpha/Deuterons/Protons), as well as TBG's latest Ultrasound System.

TBG will offer comprehensive diagnosis imaging and delivery treatment systems, with supporting software platforms in planning and information systems.

Best Medical International & TeamBest Global Companies' booth floorplan layout is approximately 5000 sq. ft. and will be positioned near the entrance of the ASTRO 2022 exhibit space in San Antonio, Texas. (Please visit the News link below on TBG’s website to see a picture of the TBG ASTRO 2022 floorplan and more information about related press releases.)

