Best Practices for Building a Secure Foundation for RCS

03/17/2021 | 11:01am EDT
iconectiv joins international panel of experts for MEF Connects Virtual Panel

Rich Communication Services (RCS) that power Rich Business Messaging (RBM) is bringing a new level of efficiency and effectiveness for business-to-consumer (B2C) engagement. Expected to enable $112 billion in sales for online and brick-and-mortar retailers, RBM delivers the full power of the internet directly to the native messaging app on the mobile phone. As the industry marches forward to realize the financial and customer service benefits that this enhanced messaging channel promises, RBM has an opportunity to incorporate a verification framework early on, to help mitigate fraud that has eroded consumer confidence in traditional voice calls and text messaging channels.

This and other important topics will be the focus of MEF Connects: Business Messaging—a virtual event taking place March 22-24, 2021—where the mobile and digital technology industry meet to explore the role of technology in helping businesses build strong customer relationships. During the event, iconectiv Chief Technology Officer Chris Drake will join other global industry experts to discuss RBM and how the industry can help ensure the platform is a trusted channel for business-to-consumer communications, right from the start.

What:

Join iconectiv’s Chris Drake and MEF’s Paul Eccles for RCS Verified Sender: The Importance of Zero Trust and Reputation to the Business Messaging Ecosystem. During this virtual panel, global industry experts will address the complex world of business messaging and best practices for implementing a sender verification framework.

 

Who:

Drake is responsible for overseeing technology strategies and related initiatives at iconectiv, which provides cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and trusted communications platforms that span network and operations management, numbering, business-to-consumer communications and fraud prevention.

 

When:

MEF Connects: Business Messaging Virtual Event: March 22-24, 2021

RCS Verified Sender panel is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 7:10 a.m. EDT / 11:10 a.m GMT

 

Where:

To register for the event, click here

About iconectiv

Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
