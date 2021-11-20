Best Pre-Lit Christmas Tree Black Friday Deals 2021 Collated by Saver Trends

Black Friday sales experts have revealed the best early pre-lit Christmas tree deals for Black Friday 2021, featuring all the best discounts on slim and full pre-lit Christmas trees. Explore the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best pre-lit Christmas tree deals:
Best Christmas Tree Deals:
Save up to 60% on a wide range of Christmas trees at Walmart - deals include fully-decorated and plain 6-ft./ 7-ft./ 8-ft./ 12-ft. trees
Save up to 69% on artificial Christmas trees of different sizes (5/6.5/7 ft) at Walmart - deals include artificial, flocked, and pre-lit Christmas trees
Save up to 50% on Christmas trees at Michaels.com - deals include pre-lit and unlit trees with 4.5,6,7,9,12 ft.sizes to choose from
Save up to 59% on fully decorated and non-decorated Christmas trees at Amazon - deals include 5ft., 6 ft., 7 ft., 9 ft., and 12 ft. Christmas trees
Save on artificial Christmas trees in various designs at Home Depot - see the latest prices on beautiful artificial Christmas trees in 7 ft, 9 ft, and 12 ft
Save up to 50% on flocked Christmas trees at Walmart - available deals on a wide range of sizes (6/7/9 ft.)
Searching for more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday page to view hundreds more live savings right now. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
