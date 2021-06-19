Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Early Apple Watch Series 6, 3 & SE Deals Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

06/19/2021 | 05:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Early Prime Day Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, 3 & SE deals for 2021, including GPS and GPS+Cellular smartwatch sales

Compare the latest early Apple Watch smartwatch deals for Prime Day 2021, together with the best Series 3, 4, 5, 6 and Apple Watch SE sales. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch deals:

Interested in more deals? Click here to view the entire selection of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to browse Amazon’s active and upcoming deals. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Advanced fitness and health monitoring remain the focus of Apple’s flagship wearables. With the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple has introduced long-awaited tools like SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking. It’s also equipped to measure ECG — a staple feature first introduced in the Apple Watch Series 4. Unlike its predecessor—the Apple Watch Series 5—the latest iteration of the smartwatch now comes with an always-on altimeter as well. For the budget-conscious, there’s also the Apple Watch SE. Priced below the Watch 5, the Watch SE comes with an S5-dual core processor, always-on altimeter, and optical heart sensor. It also runs on the new watchOS7 platform and supports access to Apple Fitness+.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aPRIME DAY DYSON AIR PURIFIER & AIR CONDITIONER DEALS 2021 : Top Early AC, Dyson Pure Cool & More Savings Monitored by Save Bubble
BU
05:21aBABY STROLLER, MONITOR, TOYS, CAR SEAT PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Early mamaRoo, Owlet, Ergobaby, Graco & UPPAbaby Deals Compiled by The Consumer Post
BU
05:21aIPHONE PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Top Early 12, 12 Pro, SE, 11, XR & More Apple iPhone Sales Identified by Save Bubble
BU
05:21aPRIME DAY PET, CAT & DOG DEALS 2021 : Early Dog Bed, Aquarium, Cat Tree & More Savings Compared by Retail Egg
BU
05:21aGRACO PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Top Early Car Seat, Stroller & More Deals Reported by Consumer Walk
BU
05:20aBEST CANON, SONY, NIKON DSLR & MIRRORLESS CAMERA PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Sony Alpha, Canon EOS R, Nikon D3500 & More Camera Deals Shared by Consumer Articles
BU
05:20aBOSE PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Speaker, Wireless & Noise Cancelling Headphones, Soundbar & More Bose Deals Collated by Spending Lab
BU
05:19aPRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS (2021) : Early Bose, Beats & Jabra Noise Cancelling & Wireless Headphones Deals Revealed by Deal Stripe
BU
05:19aBEST PRIME DAY KEYBOARD & MOUSE DEALS 2021 : Early Wireless Keyboard/Mouse, Gaming Keyboard/Mouse & More Sales Reported by Retail Egg
BU
05:18aWIRELESS EARBUDS PRIME DAY DEALS 2021 : Early Jabra Elite 85t & 75t, AirPods Pro, Samsung Earbuds & More Sales Monitored by Retail Fuse
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
4SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine
5GEOPARK LIMITED : GEOPARK : Comments on Letter From Former Chair

HOT NEWS