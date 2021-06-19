Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals 2021: Early Apple Watch Series 6, 3 & SE Deals Rounded Up by Retail Fuse

Compare the latest early Apple Watch smartwatch deals for Prime Day 2021, together with the best Series 3, 4, 5, 6 and Apple Watch SE sales. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
Save up to $84 on the Apple Watch Series 6 at Amazon - the latest Apple Watch introduces new health-monitoring features, such as blood oxygen monitoring and ECG, with an Always-On Retina display
Save on the Apple Watch SE at Amazon - check live prices on the Apple Watch SE, with a larger Retina OLED display and up to 2x faster than the Series 3
Save up to $30 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon - available in GPS and GPS+Cellular versions and 38mm and 42mm sizes
Save on the Apple Watch Series 5 at Amazon - swim-proof fitness smartwatch with S5 processor, 2nd-gen optical heart sensor, and digital crown with haptic feedback
Save up to $52 on the Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon - 30% larger display and 50% louder speaker than the Series 3, with Milanese Loop and Sport Loop options
Save up to 16% on top-rated Apple Watches at Amazon - check the latest deals on the Apple Watch Series 6, 5, 4, 3, and SE smartwatches
Advanced fitness and health monitoring remain the focus of Apple’s flagship wearables. With the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple has introduced long-awaited tools like SpO2 monitoring and sleep tracking. It’s also equipped to measure ECG — a staple feature first introduced in the Apple Watch Series 4. Unlike its predecessor—the Apple Watch Series 5—the latest iteration of the smartwatch now comes with an always-on altimeter as well. For the budget-conscious, there’s also the Apple Watch SE. Priced below the Watch 5, the Watch SE comes with an S5-dual core processor, always-on altimeter, and optical heart sensor. It also runs on the new watchOS7 platform and supports access to Apple Fitness+.
