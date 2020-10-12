Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Prime Day HDD, SSD, GPU & CPU Deals 2020: Best PC Hardware, Graphics Card, Processor & Internal & External Hard Drive & SSD Deals Published by Spending Lab

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 09:58am EDT

Prime Day PC hardware, hard drive & SSD deals for 2020 have landed, check out all the latest internal & external hard drive, NVMe & SATA SSD, AMD & Intel CPU, & NVIDIA & AMD graphics card savings below

Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals experts at Spending Lab have listed the best SSD, HDD, CPU & graphics card deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including all the top discounts on internal & external SSDs & hard drives, AMD Ryzen & Intel processors, & AMD & NVIDIA GPUs. Explore the best deals listed below.

Best SSD & external hard drive deals:

Best graphics card & processor deals:

Looking for more processor, graphics card, SSD, hard drive & PC component deals? Click here to check out the entire selection of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

Amazon Prime Day offers are live for a restricted period of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Prime Day is an annual shopping and entertainment event exclusively for Prime members, delivering two days of special savings on a wide range of Amazon’s products.

Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and enjoy access to the entire Prime Day sale.

PC hardware deals on SSDs, hard drives, graphics cards and processors are among the most sought-after savings on Amazon Prime Day, making this sales event a great time to buy. Upgrading a PC’s hardware or simply getting replacement components can be done on Amazon’s expansive online store. External hard drives are among the most popular hardware devices as they increase the storage capacity of a PC, laptop, PS4 or Xbox One with minimum hassle while also serving as reliable backups. Western Digital, Seagate, and Toshiba are the most well-known portable HDD brands. These, along with Kingston, Crucial, and SanDisk, also offer internal SSD components that improve PC performance.

Those interested in assembling their own PCs will likely start with the CPU’s processor, as it determines much of the computer’s overall performance. There isn't much competition aside from Intel Core and AMD Ryzen processors, though the numerous specific models make this choice quite difficult. Gaming enthusiasts will pay just as much consideration on the graphics card or GPU of their PC since it can mean the difference in how much visual enjoyment they receive when running titles with demanding hardware requirements.

Typically taking place in July, the fourth-quarter schedule for Prime Day 2020 makes this year’s event the latest ever for Amazon.

Looking for more deals on PC hardware & components, & internal & external HDDs & SSDs? Click here to view the full range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aGlobal Disposable Tweezers Market to Surpass US$ 380.6 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
BU
10:05aPUMA SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:04aPFIZER : CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
AQ
10:04aTELEFLEX INCORPORATED : PHARMAC - Proposal to list infusion devices supplied by Teleflex Medical New Zealand
AQ
10:04aSANIONA : receives pre-IND feedback from FDA on regulatory path for Tesomet in Prader-Willi Syndrome and Hypothalamic Obesity
AQ
10:04aASCENTAGE PHARMA INTERNATIONAL : Apoptosis-Targeting Drug Candidates Granted Two More Orphan Drug Designations by the US FDA
AQ
10:03aFacebook is updating hate speech policy to prohibit 'any content that denies or distorts the holocaust'
RE
10:03aMissouri S&T receives $300 million gift
GL
10:02aZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : Empowers Interdisciplinary Care with Innovative Healthcare Offerings
BU
10:02aSANDERSON FARMS : to Host Virtual Investor Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Global stocks boosted by stimulus hopes and China's post-holiday surge
2EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
3MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
4Japan must revise BOJ law to speed digital yen, enshrine inflation goal - senior official
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group