Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals 2021: Early Instant Pro, Duo, Duo Plus & More Deals Tracked by Retail Egg

06/19/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Early Instant Pot deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring Instant Pot 8qt, 6qt, 3qt & more multicooker offers

Prime Day 2021 experts at Retail Egg have identified the top early Instant Pot deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring savings on Instant Pot Pro 8qt & 6qt, Instant Pot Duo 3qt, 6qt & 8qt & more Instant Pot electric pressure cookers. Access the full range of deals listed below.

Best Instant Pot deals:

Want some more deals? Check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day homepage to compare more upcoming and live deals across a broad range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Instant Pot, dubbed as America’s most-loved multicooker, continues to grow its global following of home cooks and food lovers. Designed to be a smart multicooker, the Instant Pot Duo not only cuts cooking time in half but also does the job of seven kitchen appliances. With 13 smart presets, all you have to do is to provide the ingredients, push the button, and wait for the food to be done. The Instant Pot Duo is available in 3 qt, 6 qt, and 8 qt models. Meanwhile, the Instant Pot Pro is an upgraded version and has 28 smart cooking programs.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
07:12aWALMART'S PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Best Early Deals for Days Reviewed by Save Bubble
BU
06:51aTHE LATEST : UK holds 1st festival since pandemic start
AQ
06:37aSouth African rand heads for almost 4% weekly loss on hawkish Fed
RE
06:31aNigerian programmes awaited
RE
06:21aPRIME DAY KEURIG COFFEE MAKER DEALS (2021) : Top Early K-Elite, K-Classic, K-Duo & Mini Coffee Maker Sales Highlighted by Spending Lab
BU
06:21a70 & 75 INCH TV PRIME DAY DEALS (2021) : Early Vizio, Samsung, Sony, LG & More 4K TV Savings Listed by Saver Trends
BU
06:21aPRIME DAY VITAMIX DEALS (2021) : Early Vitamix 5200, Ascent A3500 & More Blender Savings Listed by Deal Tomato
BU
06:01aBEST PRIME DAY INSTANT POT DEALS 2021 : Early Instant Pro, Duo, Duo Plus & More Deals Tracked by Retail Egg
BU
06:01aPRIME DAY COFFEE MAKER & ESPRESSO MACHINE DEALS 2021 : Best Early Breville Barista, Keurig, & Nespresso Savings Published by Deal Tomato
BU
06:01aBEST PRIME DAY NESPRESSO COFFEE MACHINE DEALS (2021) : Best Early Vertuo, Lattissima, Inissia & Essenza Sales Revealed by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources
2Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
3China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
4JD.COM, INC. : IN-DEPTH REPORT: JD 618 Analysis: Behind the Number of 343.8 billion
5SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : SINOVAC BIOTECH : Singapore sees early rush for Sinovac vaccine

HOT NEWS