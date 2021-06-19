Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals 2021: Early Instant Pro, Duo, Duo Plus & More Deals Tracked by Retail Egg

Prime Day 2021 experts at Retail Egg have identified the top early Instant Pot deals for Prime Day 2021, featuring savings on Instant Pot Pro 8qt & 6qt, Instant Pot Duo 3qt, 6qt & 8qt & more Instant Pot electric pressure cookers. Access the full range of deals listed below.
Best Instant Pot deals:
-
Save up to 21% on best-selling Instant Pot pressure cookers at Amazon - check the latest deals on a wide range of Instant Pot electric multi-cookers with one-touch controls
-
Save on the Instant Pot Pro at Amazon - featuring 6 qt and 8 qt sizes, the 10-in-1 Instant Pot Pro is a pressure cooker, cake baker, steamer, slow cooker, sous vide, and more
-
Save up to 14% on the Instant Pot Duo at Amazon - check live prices on the 7-in-1, 9-in-1, and 11-in-1 programmable Duo and Duo Plus cookers from Instant Pot
-
Save up to $20 on Instant Pot 8 qt cookers at Amazon - featuring deals on popular 8-quart Instant Pot pressure cookers, including the Duo, Duo, Duo Plus, and Duo Evo Plus
-
Save up to $31 on Instant Pot 6 qt cookers at Amazon - adds flavor and improves nutrition with NutriBoost technology, touch screen controls, and 15 psi max pressure
-
Save on Instant Pot 3 qt pressure cookers at Amazon - the Instant Pot Duo Mini and Duo Plus Mini are the most compact multi-use cookers in the lineup
Instant Pot, dubbed as America’s most-loved multicooker, continues to grow its global following of home cooks and food lovers. Designed to be a smart multicooker, the Instant Pot Duo not only cuts cooking time in half but also does the job of seven kitchen appliances. With 13 smart presets, all you have to do is to provide the ingredients, push the button, and wait for the food to be done. The Instant Pot Duo is available in 3 qt, 6 qt, and 8 qt models. Meanwhile, the Instant Pot Pro is an upgraded version and has 28 smart cooking programs.
