Best Prime Day Speaker Deals 2020: Best Early Bose, Sonos, and Anker Speaker & Soundbar Sales Monitored by Saver Trends

Here’s a review of the best early speaker deals for Prime Day 2020, including deals on Sonos soundbars, Bose home theater systems, and Anker speakers.

Here’s a guide to all the top early speaker deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring all the top deals on Sonos and Bose soundbars and speakers & Anker portable speakers. Find the full range of deals by clicking the links below.

Best speaker & home theater deals:

Best portable Bluetooth speaker deals:

Best soundbar deals:

Interested in more deals on home theater, speakers, and soundbars from Bose, Sony, & Anker? Click here to view the entire selection of live deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.

Amazon Prime Day discounts are active for a limited length of time. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

For six years in a row, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has offered a huge number of deals for Prime members across fashion, electronics, homeware and more.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of the whole Prime Day sale.

Prime Day 2020 is a great time to shop for Sonos, Bose, and Anker speaker deals and this year there’s several impressive savings available. If you’re looking to build or expand your home theater, then Sonos’ lineup of speakers is always a solid option. The Sonos Arc, for instance, builds on the success of its predecessor—the Playbar soundbar— while offering upgraded drivers and Dolby Atmos-support. For enhanced bass, the Sonos Sub Gen 2 and 3 feature two force-cancelling drivers that add richness to any home theater setup.

Meanwhile, the Bose Soundbar 700 boasts an eight-microphone array, built-in voice assistants, and support for Dolby Digital and DTS. The company’s top-rated speaker, however, is the SoundLink Color. At just 1.2 lbs., the water-resistant portable speaker offers up to 8 hours of play time and seamless pairing with NFC devices.

The Anker Soundcore 2, on the other hand, offers a similar range for indoor and outdoor use but with a 24-hour play time. The IPX7-rated speaker is Anker’s best-seller when it comes to portable devices, sporting 12W of audio power at just 12.6 ounces. The Soundcore 2 is available in black, red, and blue variants.

Prime Day’s total sales in 2019 exceeded Amazon’s previous year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined.

Searching for more deals on soundbars and portable speakers? Click here to view the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201010005035/en/