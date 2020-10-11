Log in
News  >  Companies

Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals (2020): Early Roomba, Dyson, & Shark Vacuum Cleaner Savings Reviewed by Consumer Articles

10/11/2020 | 09:45am EDT

The top early vacuum deals for Prime Day, featuring Dyson and Shark cordless vacuums & Roomba robot vacuum cleaner discounts

Compare the top early vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with all the top Dyson Animal, Shark Navigator, and iRobot Roomba deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Roomba & robot vacuum deals:

Best Dyson, Shark & traditional vacuum deals:

Interested in more robot vacuum & upright vacuum deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day sale page to view all the live discounts at the moment.

Prime Day 2020 discounts only last for a certain amount of time. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon Prime Day, which is now running for a sixth consecutive year, is a two-day sales event dedicated to Prime members.

Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and enjoy full access to all the best Prime Day deals.

Prime Day 2020 provides shoppers with numerous deals on Roomba, Dyson, and Shark vacuum cleaners over the 48 hour sale. Dyson offers an impressive catalog of powerful vacuums, from cordless stick cleaners and handheld devices to compact cylinder models and robot vacuums. The Dyson V8 Animal, for instance, is a lightweight, cordless model that boasts a powerful suction mechanism and a 40-minute runtime. Meanwhile, the more premium Dyson V11 comes with a dynamic load sensor that automatically adjusts cleaning power depending on floor type.

Shark is another favorite when it comes to deep cleaning your homes. Its best-selling upright vacuum, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away, doubles as a handheld cleaner, thanks to the detachable pod. The machine also features an anti-allergen complete seal technology that captures 99.99% of dust and allergens.

For those who prefer robot vacuums, Roomba remains the go-to-brand. Its top-rated models include the iRobot Roomba 675 and 951. The iRobot 675 vacuum, in particular, supports WiFi connectivity, works with Alexa, and is self-charging.

Looking for more deals on vacuum cleaners? Click here to access the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
