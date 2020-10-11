Best Prime Day Vacuum Deals (2020): Early Roomba, Dyson, & Shark Vacuum Cleaner Savings Reviewed by Consumer Articles

Compare the top early vacuum deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with all the top Dyson Animal, Shark Navigator, and iRobot Roomba deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Roomba & robot vacuum deals:
-
Save up to $356 on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners - check the latest deals on all the top-rated Roomba models like the Roomba S9, i7, 960, e5 and brand new i3 and i3+
-
Save $201 on the Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon
-
Save $201 on the Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon
-
Save $101 on the Roomba S9 Robot Vacuum at Amazon
-
Save $81 on the Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum at Amazon
-
Save $356 on the Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (used) at Amazon
-
ION, Roborock, Neato, eufy, ILIFE, Roomba & Samsung POWERbot
-
Save $116 on the GOOVI 1600Pa Robot Vacuum at Amazon
-
Save $109 on the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum & Mop at Amazon
-
Save $95 on the GOOVI 2100Pa Robot Vacuum at Amazon
-
Save $50 on the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum at Amazon
-
Save up to $201 on the latest Roomba models like the i3, i7, S9, 960, 980 & more - at the Amazon Prime Day sale
-
Save up to $116 on a wide selection of robot vacuums from top brands including Shark
Best Dyson, Shark & traditional vacuum deals:
Interested in more robot vacuum & upright vacuum deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day sale page to view all the live discounts at the moment.
Amazon Prime Day, which is now running for a sixth consecutive year, is a two-day sales event dedicated to Prime members.
Prime Day 2020 provides shoppers with numerous deals on Roomba, Dyson, and Shark vacuum cleaners over the 48 hour sale. Dyson offers an impressive catalog of powerful vacuums, from cordless stick cleaners and handheld devices to compact cylinder models and robot vacuums. The Dyson V8 Animal, for instance, is a lightweight, cordless model that boasts a powerful suction mechanism and a 40-minute runtime. Meanwhile, the more premium Dyson V11 comes with a dynamic load sensor that automatically adjusts cleaning power depending on floor type.
Shark is another favorite when it comes to deep cleaning your homes. Its best-selling upright vacuum, the Shark Navigator Lift-Away, doubles as a handheld cleaner, thanks to the detachable pod. The machine also features an anti-allergen complete seal technology that captures 99.99% of dust and allergens.
For those who prefer robot vacuums, Roomba remains the go-to-brand. Its top-rated models include the iRobot Roomba 675 and 951. The iRobot 675 vacuum, in particular, supports WiFi connectivity, works with Alexa, and is self-charging.
