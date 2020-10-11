Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best Prime Day iPad, Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface & Fire Tablet Deals 2020: Early iPad Air, Mini, Pro & Tablet Savings Found by Retail Fuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/11/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Find the latest early Android tablet & iPad deals for Prime Day, featuring sales on Fire HD tablets, Microsoft Surface Go & Pro, Galaxy Tab S Series, & the newest iPad, iPad Air, & iPad Pro

Prime Day researchers at Retail Fuse are reviewing the latest early tablet & iPad deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including discounts on the iPad Pro, Air, and mini, Microsoft Surface tablet and laptop hybrids, Galaxy Tab, and Fire HD and HD Kids Edition tablets. Shop the latest deals on the list below.

Best Apple iPad deals:

Best Galaxy Tab deals:

Best Surface deals:

Best Fire Tablet deals:

More tablet deals:

Interested in more iPad, Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface, and Fire HD tablet deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare the full range of active discounts at the moment.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 offers last for a limited period of time. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon Prime Day brings time-limited deals on thousands of items across all Amazon’s product categories including smart home devices, cookware, electronics, and more.

Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and enjoy the whole Prime Day sale.

Significant discounts on Fire HD tablets, Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface Pro, and iPad mini, Pro, and Air are usually available on Amazon Prime Day. The iPad, one of the most well-known and sought-after tablets in the market, comes in many variations. The iPad Air, which runs on the A14 Bionic chip, is capable of editing 4K videos. If you want even more power, the iPad Pro, equipped with the A12Z Bionic chip, is able to run faster than most entry-level laptops out there. As for the iPad Mini, it’s the most compact way to experience what the iPadOS and App Store have to offer.

For those looking for a more affordable alternative, the Fire Tablets are a good option. The Fire HD 8 is their most cost-effective tablet while the Fire HD 10, which runs on 2 gigabytes of RAM, is their fastest and most well-rounded model. The Galaxy Tab and the Microsoft Surface are other popular tablets available in the market.

More than 175 million items - including groceries, gadgets, and appliances - were purchased by Amazon Prime members during last year’s sale.

Want some more tablet & iPad deals? Click here to view the full selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aBayer, BASF Fight to Keep Weedkiller on U.S. Farms
DJ
11:10aBEST PRIME DAY IPAD, GALAXY TAB, MICROSOFT SURFACE & FIRE TABLET DEALS 2020 : Early iPad Air, Mini, Pro & Tablet Savings Found by Retail Fuse
BU
11:09aEQUITY BANCSHARES : Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
AQ
11:09aEquity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020
GL
11:02aMILKEN INSTITUTE : Global Conference Opens October 12
BU
11:01aCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | HVAC Air Ducts Market Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of Over USD 1,119 Million
BU
10:47aPRIME DAY NIKON, CANON & DSLR CAMERA DEALS 2020 : Top Early Sony, Canon, & Nikon DSLR & Mirrorless Camera, Lens, & Photography Gear Sales Summarized by Deal Stripe
BU
10:35aNCB-Samba to merge into Saudi banking heavyweight
RE
10:31aGlobal Travel and Entertainment Cards Market Procurement Intelligence Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Global Forecasts, 2020-2024
BU
10:20aENTERGY TEXAS HURRICANE DELTA RESTORATION UPDATE - 10/11/20 @ 8 : 30 a.m.
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ant Group's $35 billion IPO unlikely to be hurt by possible U.S. curbs, analysts sa..
2French fishermen better off with no deal than bad British proposals -minister
3RICHARD BRANSON'S VIRGIN ORBIT SEEKS $1 BILLION VALUATION IN FUNDING ROUND: WSJ
4AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EU trade chief calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute
513 BEST AMAZON PRIME DAY HEADPHONES DEALS 2020: Early AirPods Pro, Bose, Beats & Sony Bluetooth Headphones ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group