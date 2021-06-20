Log in
Best Roku, Fire TV Stick, NVIDIA SHIELD, Apple TV & Chromecast Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Fire Stick 4K, Apple TV HD, Roku Ultra & More Sales Identified by Retail Egg

06/20/2021 | 03:21am EDT
Early Prime Day NVIDIA Shield, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast & Roku deals for 2021, including Chromecast Ultra, NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV & Roku streaming stick discounts

Here’s our review of all the top early Apple TV, Chromecast, NVIDIA SHIELD, Roku & Fire TV stick deals for Prime Day, featuring all the latest sales on Apple TV 4K (2021), Chromecast, Roku Express & More. Links to the latest deals are listed below.

Best Roku deals:

Best Fire TV deals:

Best NVIDIA SHIELD deals:

Best Apple TV deals:

Best Chromecast deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to view more upcoming and live discounts on a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Roku, Fire TV Stick, NVIDIA SHIELD, and Chromecast dominate the TV streaming device market. The Roku Streaming Stick delivers 4K in a small package, and the Roku Ultra is the company’s most advanced set-top box, featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a rich viewing experience. As its name suggests, the Fire Stick 4K also streams in 4K with a strong focus not only on Amazon Prime Video but also Netflix and HBO Max. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV line powered by Tegra X1+ offers impressive speeds and AI upscaling technology. Last but not least, the Chromecast Ultra is an easy way to turn ordinary TVs into smart ones, boasting 4K quality and an Ethernet port for reliable connectivity.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
