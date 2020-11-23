Best Roomba Black Friday Deals (2020): Best iRobot Roomba i7, 960, e5, 675 & More Sales Ranked by Consumer Articles

Our round-up of the top Roomba robot vacuum cleaner deals for Black Friday 2020, including savings on Roomba i7, i7+, s9, s9+ & more

Here’s our round-up of the best Roomba deals for Black Friday, featuring offers on iRobot Roomba 980, i3, i3+, i7 & more. Explore the best deals listed below.

Best Roomba Deals:

Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days sale and Amazon's Black Friday sale to enjoy more active savings.

iRobot Roomba continues to make innovations on their robotic vacuum cleaners, introducing new features such as Wi-Fi connectivity, smart mapping, visual navigation, auto recharge and resume functionality and a self-emptying feature to their Roomba models. The latest entries include the Roomba i7, i7+, s9 and s9+ while the best-selling models from recent years include the Roomba 980, 960, 890, 690 and e5 robot vacuums.

