Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Best September in MGEX History

10/01/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

Phone: 800.827.4746

Fax: 612.339.1155

Email: marketing@mgex.com

October 1, 2021

Contact: Jesse Marie Green (612) 321-7122

Best September in MGEX History

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports September 2021 as the 4th best overall month for total exchange volume with a total of 324,299 contracts. Additionally, this past month was the best September in the history of the Exchange, surpassing the previous record holder (2019) by 46%.

Coinciding with the total exchange volume record, September 2021 was also the 4th best electronic month with a total of 305,197 contracts traded. At the close of the market on Thursday, open interest was reported at 88,618 contracts which is 33% higher than this time last year.

With three months left in the calendar year, MGEX has officially surpassed the total annual volume record with a current total of 2,800,181 contracts.

To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.

About MGEX

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes. MGEX is a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings which also owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

130 Grain Exchange Building 400 South 4th Street Minneapolis, MN 55415-1413

mgex@mgex.com800.827.4746 612.321.7101 Fax: 612.339.1155 equal opportunity employer

Disclaimer

MGEX - The Minneapolis Grain Exchange Inc. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 17:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:26pAmerican Gene Technologies Appoints Dr. Marcus A. Conant as Special Advisor to the CEO
GL
01:26pAmerican Gene Technologies Appoints Dr. Marcus A. Conant as Special Advisor to the CEO
GL
01:26pEAGLE BANCORP MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EBMT
BU
01:25pMester says fed would want to have a plan for letting the balance sheet get down to a certain level but need to do more studying to know what that level should be
RE
01:24pMester says fed is not going to go back to pre-recession levels of the balance sheet
RE
01:23pHOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS : Zulily Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Increase Access to Affordable Homeownership
PR
01:23pDirector/PDMR Shareholdings -2-
DJ
01:23pDirector/PDMR Shareholdings
DJ
01:22pIdaho wheat production fell 32 percent this year
PU
01:22pBest September in MGEX History
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tellurian : Explainer-What's behind the wild surges in global LNG price..
2Analyst recommendations: Acceleron Pharma, General Mills, Southwest Air..
3U.S. consumer spending increases; inflation eroding households' buying ..
4Euro zone inflation jumps to 13-year high, worsening ECB headache
5Exclusive-Fed's Harker says economy close to achieving inflation goal f..

HOT NEWS