Best September in MGEX History

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MGEX, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reports September 2021 as the 4th best overall month for total exchange volume with a total of 324,299 contracts. Additionally, this past month was the best September in the history of the Exchange, surpassing the previous record holder (2019) by 46%.

Coinciding with the total exchange volume record, September 2021 was also the 4th best electronic month with a total of 305,197 contracts traded. At the close of the market on Thursday, open interest was reported at 88,618 contracts which is 33% higher than this time last year.

With three months left in the calendar year, MGEX has officially surpassed the total annual volume record with a current total of 2,800,181 contracts.

To view more information on MGEX volume records, please visit our website at www.mgex.com.

