Best Smartwatch & Fitness Tracker Prime Day Deals (2021): Top Early Garmin, Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy Watch & Apple Watch Sales Tracked by Retail Egg

06/19/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Prime Day 2021 experts have summarized the best early fitness tracker & smartwatch deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring offers on the Apple Watch (Series 6, 5, SE), Garmin Fenix, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Fitbit Versa & more

Here’s our summary of the top early smartwatch & fitness tracker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021, including all the top offers on the Fitbit Sense, Garmin Fenix 5, Apple Watch SE, Samsung Watch Active2 & more. Access the best deals listed below.

Best smartwatch deals:

Best fitness tracker deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare more upcoming and live savings across a wide range of products. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s flagship wearable, featuring a large 1.4-inch AMOLED display and plenty of smart features. It also comes with SpO2 monitoring and fall detection—features that are a staple in the Apple Watch lineup. Fitbit is equipping its lineup of wearables with upgraded and advanced features, too. The new Fitbit Sense comes with an ECG monitoring and skin temperature sensor, while the Fitbit Charge 4 fitness tracker boasts onboard GPS and Spotify controls. Garmin, on the other hand, puts a premium on in-depth metrics for outdoor activities. Its Garmin Fenix 6 and vívoactive 4 smartwatches remain popular for their rugged design and extensive activity tracking capabilities.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS