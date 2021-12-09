Log in
Best Urban Fantasy Books to Read in 2022: M in the Demon Realm Series by Emmy-Winning Director Mark William Hammond

12/09/2021 | 02:55pm EST
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2021) - Mark William Hammond, Emmy-winning director and author of The Flaming Cats of Sohan, continues to enthrall audiences with his breakout M in the Demon Realm series. With an unlikely heroine on a journey of cataclysmic importance and a secret birthright that traces back to ancient Mongolia, Hammond's trilogy is wildly unpredictable in the best of ways.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8317/107190_ecb10346346b1b01_001.jpg

Book covers of M in the Demon Realm series

In the first installment, M in the Demon Realm, the titular character Emma "M" Ricci, a waitress with dreams of marrying her boyfriend and starting her career in fashion. But Hell has other plans. When a flesh-eating demon called a wendigo eats her boyfriend, M realizes that maybe the two Chinese mystics who told her she's a reincarnated demon slayer weren't kidding. To make matters worse, she has NYPD detective Anthony DeAngelo close on her heels as he investigates the unexplained deaths in the city. M doubts they have much need for a fashion degree in the underworld.

Things don't improve in M in the Empire of the Dead and M and the Last Hell Gate when M leaves the United States to find what evils await in foreign lands. Between accidentally adopting a hellhound named Blue and trying to protect her innocent adoptive family from the history of her biological one, M has her hands full as she tries to balance the life she always dreamed of with the death that always awaits her.

The M in the Demon Realm series is perfect for adult fans of urban fantasy and horror with supernatural elements. The Santa Barbara International Screenplay Competition praises Hammond's work, "Combining the superhero origin story with both epic fantasy and horror… warrants the highest marks for originality."

M is a relatable, dynamic protagonist who stands at the intersection of the ancient and the new, the East and the West, and the true definition of family. With a masterfully crafted world and a complex cast of characters, it's clear that Mark William Hammond is a fantasy author to watch.

The M in the Demon Realm series is available for purchase on Amazon.com or wherever books are sold.

Mark William Hammond is an author, Emmy winner, and member of the Directors Guild of America. His apocalyptic sci-fi comedy, The Flaming Cats of Sohan, won the UK's Millennium Award, and the script for M in the Demon Realm has won almost a dozen competitions around the world. His award-winning short horror script "Chocolate Cake" is in pre-production and scheduled for release in March 2022. Visit Hammond online at: www.markwilliamhammond.com.

Lisa Quinn
