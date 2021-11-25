|
Best Verizon Phone Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2021): Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy & Apple iPhone Deals Monitored by Deal Tomato
Save on Verizon phone deals at the Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale, featuring Galaxy S21, iPhone 13 & Pixel 6 savings
Find the latest Verizon phone deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday, featuring Pixel 5 & 6, Galaxy S21 & Z Fold & iPhone 12 & 13 deals. Find the latest deals listed below.
Best Verizon Phone Deals:
-
Bring your phone and get a $500 gift card at Verizon - plus, add a line and get a select phone on Verizon. With select Unlimited plans.
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 & more smartphones at Verizon.com - check out Verizon’s deals on Galaxy S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series
-
Save up to $800 on Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon.com - see the latest deals on Pixel smartphones available in cloudy white, stormy black, sorta sunny and just black colors
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
-
Save on OnePlus 8 5G UW smartphones at Verizon.com - check live prices on the OnePlus 8 with 128GB storage capacity and available in onyx black and polar silver colors
-
Save up to $500 on Moto phones including savings on the Motorola one 5G at Verizon.com - find the latest deals on the Motorola One, Edge+, Razr, & Moto G smartphones with trade in options
-
Save on Samsung Galaxy Note20 models including the Note20 5G at Verizon.com - click the link to see live prices on Galaxy Note20 smartphones and handsets
-
Save up to $500 off select phones w/ select trade-in & select Unlimited plans at Verizon.com
-
Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid, no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon.com
-
Save on a wide range of smartphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Google & Motorola at Verizon Business - check live prices on the latest iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, Samsung 5G models and more
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
-
Save up to $400 on the Apple iPhone SE at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on iPhone SE with 4.7-inch screen, A13 Bionic chip, water resistance, advanced iOS features and more
-
Save on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max at Verizon.com - see the latest prices on certified pre-owned Apple iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities
-
Save on Apple iPhone XR smartphones at Verizon.com - the iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
-
Save on Apple iPhone 8 & 8 Plus certified pre-owned models at Verizon.com - check live prices on refurbished iPhone 8 series smartphones
Best Verizon Deals:
-
Bring your phone and get a $500 gift card at Verizon - plus, add a line and get a select phone on Verizon. With select Unlimited plans.
-
Save up to $200 on Verizon Fios cable services at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on Fios Gigabit Connection, 400 Mbps, 200 Mbps plans and Fios TV package
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3 5G, Z Flip3 5G & more Samsung phones at Verizon.com - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including the S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series
-
Save up to $800 on Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro & Pixel 5 smartphones at Verizon.com - see the latest deals on Pixel smartphones available in cloudy white, stormy black, sorta sunny and just black colors
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest deals on Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphones
In need of some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals and Amazon’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday page to view more discounts right now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211125005684/en/
© Business Wire 2021
|
|