|
Best Verizon Phone Black Friday Deals 2021: Best Early Galaxy Z Fold3, Apple iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 & More Sales Published by Saver Trends
Early Black Friday Verizon phone deals are underway, find the top early Black Friday Galaxy S21, Z Flip3, iPhone 12 & more phone deals on this page
Black Friday experts are sharing the latest early Verizon phone deals for Black Friday 2021, including sales on Apple iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S21 and more. Explore the best deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Verizon Phone Deals:
-
Save up to $1,000 on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 & more smartphones at Verizon.com - check out Verizon’s deals on Galaxy S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series
-
Save up to $100 on Google Pixel 5, 6 & 6 Pro smartphones at Verizon.com - check live prices on top-rated Google Pixel smartphones available in just black, cloudy white, sorta sunny and stormy black colors
-
Save up to $500 on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
-
Save on OnePlus 8 5G UW smartphones at Verizon.com - check live prices on the OnePlus 8 with 128GB storage capacity and available in onyx black and polar silver colors
-
Save up to $500 on Moto phones including savings on the Motorola one 5G at Verizon.com - find the latest deals on the Motorola One, Edge+, Razr, & Moto G smartphones with trade in options
-
Save on Samsung Galaxy Note20 models including the Note20 5G at Verizon.com - click the link to see live prices on Galaxy Note20 smartphones and handsets
-
Save up to $500 off select phones w/ select trade-in & select Unlimited plans at Verizon.com
-
Save $50 on a wide range of prepaid, no-contract Samsung Galaxy smartphones at Verizon.com
-
Save up on a wide range of smartphones from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Google & Motorola at Verizon Business - check live prices on the latest iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, Samsung 5G models and more
Best Verizon iPhone Deals:
-
Save up to $500 on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphone deals
-
Save on the Apple iPhone 11 at Verizon.com - check live prices on brand new and certified pre-owned iPhone 11 models available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage capacities
-
Save on the iPhone 11 Pro & iPhone 11 Pro Max at Verizon.com - see the latest prices on certified pre-owned Apple iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities
-
Save up to $395 on Apple iPhone SE models at Verizon.com - check the latest deals on iPhone SE with 4.7-inch screen, A13 Bionic chip, water resistance, advanced iOS features and more
-
Save on Apple iPhone XR smartphones at Verizon.com - the iPhone XR is equipped with a 12MP camera and comes in 128GB and 64GB storage options
Best Verizon Deals:
-
Save on the latest Samsung Galaxy S21, Z Fold3, Z Flip3 & more smartphones at Verizon.com - check out Verizon’s promotions on Galaxy smartphones including the S21, S20 Note 20 & Z Fold 3 series
-
Save up to $700 on Google Pixel 5, 6 & 6 Pro smartphones at Verizon.com - see the latest deals on Pixel smartphones available in cloudy white, stormy black, sorta sunny and just black colors
-
Save up to $500 on Apple iPhones at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest deals on Apple iPhone 13, 12, 11, 11 Pro Max, XR, X, 8 & more top-rated smartphones
-
Save up to $175 on the latest Samsung Galaxy smartwatches at Verizon.com - check out the latest savings on Galaxy Watch4 Classic & Watch4 models
-
Save up to $100 on a wide range of Apple Watches including Apple Watch 7, 6 & SE at Verizon.com - check out the latest deals on Series 6, 7, & SE Apple Watches
Interested in more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Black Friday sale and Amazon’s Black Friday page for even more savings right now. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005341/en/
© Business Wire 2021
|
|