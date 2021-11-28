Best Vizio TV Cyber Monday Deals (2021): Top 4K Smart TV Savings Reviewed by The Consumer Post

The best Cyber Monday Vizio TV deals for 2021, including smart TV & 4K TV discounts

Here’s a round-up of the top Vizio TV deals for Cyber Monday, featuring offers on 70-inch, 65-inch, 60-inch & 50-inch smart 4K TVs. Access the full range of deals in the list below.

Best Vizio TV deals:

Best TV Deals:

Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday page to compare more active savings right now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005115/en/