Best Vizio TV Cyber Monday Deals (2021): Top 4K Smart TV Savings Reviewed by The Consumer Post

Here’s a round-up of the top Vizio TV deals for Cyber Monday, featuring offers on 70-inch, 65-inch, 60-inch & 50-inch smart 4K TVs. Access the full range of deals in the list below.
Best Vizio TV deals:
Best TV Deals:
-
Save up to 57% on top-rated 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL & more top brands at Walmart - check latest deals on 4K Ultra HD, LED and smart TVs
-
Save up to 43% on the latest smart TVs (2021 models) at Walmart - get the latest deals on top-rated smart TVs from top brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, & more
-
Save up to $703 on a wide range of smart TV & 4K TVs at Amazon.com - check live prices on top-rated Smart TVs with 32-, 40-, 50-, 55-, 60-inch & more screen sizes
-
Save up to $800 on Samsung TV models from 32 to 85 inches at Walmart - check live prices on Samsung Smart LED, QLED, and UHD models including the stylish Frame QLED Smart TV
-
Save up to 45% on LG TVs including deals on bundles at Walmart - check the latest deals on LG smart TVs in all sizes including 4K UHD models
Want some more deals? We recommend checking Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and Amazon’s Cyber Monday page to compare more active savings right now. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211128005115/en/