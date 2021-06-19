Best Walmart Prime Day Deals (2021): Early Laptop, TV & Kitchen Appliance Deals for Days Savings Rated by Deal Tomato

Compare the best early Walmart deals ahead of the Deals for Days sale, their answer to Amazon’s Prime Day. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best Walmart deals:
Save up to 60% on toys & games from brands like Ryan’s World, Star Wars, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig & more at Walmart - check the best deals on action figures, electronics, ride-on, baby toys & more
Save up to 70% on top-rated kitchen appliances at Walmart - see the top deals on coffee makers, blenders, microwaves, grills, pressure cookers, toaster ovens & more
Save up to 50% on a wide range of TVs from TCL, Samsung, Sony, LG & more at Walmart - see the best deals and top discounts on smart 4K UHD, LED, or OLED TVs in different sizes
Save up to 45% on best-selling laptops from HP, Lenovo, Acer, Dell, Apple & more at Walmart - find the best deals on business laptops, gaming laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks & more
