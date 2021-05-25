Best-in-Class Speakers Announced for The SPAC Conference 2021

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DealFlow Events announces the roster of speakers for the annual SPAC Conference 2021, to be held June 23-24 in Rye, New York at the Westchester Country Club.

This must-attend event features best-in-class professionals delivering cutting-edge information in a luxurious setting. The event will be held outdoors in a tented environment with numerous safety protocols in place to ensure the comfort of event attendees.

Special purpose acquisition companies have seen explosive growth over the last year, setting multiple records for deals and capital raises. M&A opportunities are being sought more assertively by SPAC management teams and private companies are increasingly looking at SPACs as a viable option to go public. In fact, 2021 has already seen the most SPACs going public than in any prior year.

"SPACs have seen record growth over the past year, and along with that growth, we've seen in influx of new professionals entering the market. The SPAC Conference has been the industry's premier gathering place each year since 2008, and we look forward to welcoming all those new colleagues to this year's event," said Steven Dresner, founder of DealFlow Events.

"The SPAC market hit a major inflection point in 2020 when many high-quality companies who could've pursued a traditional IPO instead decided to go the blank-check route. The recent pullback in new SPAC IPOs represents a temporary correction caused by too many deals coming to the market at once. In our view, SPACs are here to stay."

The SPAC Conference offers a forum for discussion about deal trends and why alternative IPO techniques such as SPACs and direct listings have gained favor with both companies and their investors. DealFlow Events has assembled a best-in-class program, where the brightest minds in the business will discuss market dynamics and the latest investment opportunities.

As blank-check companies face increasing competition for deals and new demands from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, staying abreast of the rapidly changing landscape is essential for every professional involved with SPACs.

