Best of the Bay 2021's Best Law Firm

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consistently awarded Best Law Firm, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is honored to share that it has been voted Best Law Firm by Creative Loafing's Best of the Bay 2021. The People's Choice Award Best of the Bay honors businesses and organizations loved by the Tampa Bay community.

"Once again, we are thankful to be acknowledged by the community and our clients as Best Law Firm in Tampa Bay. It's a special honor as this is the first year we were nominated for the Best of the Bay-Best Law Firm category. We continue to be committed to providing the best service and care to our clients and our community. We are proud of our lawyers and staff, who go above and beyond to serve, resulting in this and other Best Law Firm awards. We are here to help." ~Sean McQuaid, Firm President

Our Clients and Community Make It Possible

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. appreciates all their clients. Every case, no matter the size, receives personalized attention and respect. Our clients are what has made the Firm great. This award is not about the Firm, it is about our clients.

Continuing the Legacy

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is committed to continuing the legacy of excellence established by Anthony Battaglia in 1958. Mr. Battaglia was well-known for his bold style, but his preparation for his cases was unparalleled. This preparation gave him an advantage in the courtroom. These lessons were passed down to the other lawyers in the Firm. For over 60 years, the Firm has been a full-service law firm, which has allowed it to help people and businesses in virtually every situation.

Giving Back to the Community

The Firm is now the oldest law firm in St. Petersburg and still going strong. Part of its longevity has been its role in giving back to the community. Every lawyer and member of the staff is expected to participate in extracurricular organizations. Sean McQuaid is serving as Past President of the St. Petersburg Bar Association. He followed Anthony Battaglia and Aubrey Dicus as the third president of the Firm to serve in this role. Andrew Pardun, the chair of the real estate department, is serving with Sean as a member of the Executive Committee. Caitlin Szematowicz, chair of the labor and employment and appeals department, is serving as President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court for 2021-2022. The team is involved in a variety of non-profit activities and organizations in the community and looks forward to serving in the Riverview, FL, area as well.

Growth and Expansion

Since 1958, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. has been recognized for its skill and experience in handling personal injury claims, insurance disputes, estate planning and probate, wills and trusts, criminal defense, property damage insurance claims, commercial transactions, real estate, corporate and business litigation, as well as civil litigation. With the recent addition of five lawyers from Fisher & Sauls and the opening of a satellite office in Riverview located at 12953 US Highway 301 South, Suite 102, Riverview Florida, 33578, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is positioned to serve every personal and corporate legal need.

For more information on the firm of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., please visit www.stpetelawgroup.com or contact the firm at 727-381-2300.

