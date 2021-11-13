'Best outcome possible': U.S. urges COP26 to pass climate deal

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urged other countries on Saturday to ratify a draft agreement at the United Nations climate talks, saying it was the best outcome possible.

"We are poised to make a remarkable step here to reflect the best outcome possible," he told the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

"This potential agreement which we are poised to accept and make real is a very important step in the right direction."

(Reporting by William James and Jake Spring, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andrew Cawthorne)